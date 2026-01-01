Attracting clients for category strategy services often falters not due to expertise but from fragmented processes.

Key pain points include:

Untracked leads: Prospects come from referrals, LinkedIn, and cold outreach but lack centralized tracking

Prospects come from referrals, LinkedIn, and cold outreach but lack centralized tracking Inconsistent follow-ups: Communication varies, causing missed opportunities

Communication varies, causing missed opportunities Lost inquiries: Messages scattered across email, CRM, and social networks

Messages scattered across email, CRM, and social networks Delayed responses: Overloaded project work slows client engagement

Overloaded project work slows client engagement Prioritization gaps: Difficulty identifying high-potential clients or urgent requests

Difficulty identifying high-potential clients or urgent requests Unstructured marketing: Lack of cohesive campaigns targeting industry sectors

Lack of cohesive campaigns targeting industry sectors Manual workflow bottlenecks: Contracts, proposals, and scheduling handled separately

Contracts, proposals, and scheduling handled separately Scaling obstacles: Increasing leads without standard processes creates chaos

Many category strategists adopt centralized platforms to unify leads, tasks, communication, and timelines effectively.