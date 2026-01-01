Centralize client outreach, pipeline management, and project tracking in one streamlined system.
Attracting clients for category strategy services often falters not due to expertise but from fragmented processes.
Key pain points include:
Many category strategists adopt centralized platforms to unify leads, tasks, communication, and timelines effectively.
Expanding marketing channels amplify coordination demands.
Implement a systematic approach to convert leads into lasting partnerships.
Managing client acquisition, project delivery, and marketing solo can hinder consistent growth.
Track prospects, meetings, proposals, and contracts with clear accountability and timelines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, and Timeline views to manage client engagements and campaigns.
Collect client inquiries via Forms and maintain all feedback and communication within tasks.
Visualize client acquisition metrics, project status, and marketing ROI in real time.