Streamline prospect tracking, outreach, bookings, and project management within one organized system.
Winning billboard installation contracts often hinges less on skill and more on managing leads and communications effectively.
Common pitfalls include:
Billboard installers benefit from centralizing lead management, task tracking, conversations, and timelines in a single workspace.
Expanding marketing avenues necessitate smarter coordination.
A repeatable system to convert inquiries into confirmed installation projects.
Juggling site assessments, installations, and client outreach solo can lead to inconsistent project acquisition.
Monitor inquiries, site visits, proposals, and contracts with clear task ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee projects and marketing campaigns.
Automatically collect client inquiries and centralize feedback within workflows.
Monitor lead progression, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming installations live.