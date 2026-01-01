Centralize your lead sourcing, outreach, project tracking, and follow-ups in a streamlined system designed for automation experts.
Capturing clients for your automation agency isn’t about lacking expertise — it’s about managing scattered tools and inconsistent processes.
Here’s where your system often breaks down:
Many agencies find success by consolidating client acquisition workflows in one platform, keeping leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines connected.
More channels mean more complexity — managing them efficiently is key.
Implement a repeatable process that moves prospects toward booked projects efficiently.
Handling sales, delivery, and marketing solo can create bottlenecks and inconsistent growth.
Manage inquiries, discovery calls, proposals, and contracts with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee leads and projects.
Collect inquiries automatically and centralize client feedback within tasks.
Monitor your sales funnel, marketing effectiveness, and project status in real-time.