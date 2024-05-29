The #1 Notion Alternative
Scale productivity and get more done by bringing your docs, tasks, and workflows into one place.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Trusted by 2 million+ teams
Compare
Get hundreds of powerful work tools that can be customized for any need. Create Docs and wikis, automate routine tasks, and keep your team aligned to hit goals big and small.
|Compare features
Notionpaid
free
Live Doc Collaboration
Doc & Task Relationships
Doc Hierarchy
Archivable Docs
Personal Notepad
Assigned Comments
Dashboards
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Goals & OKRs
Dynamic Recurring Tasks
Email in ClickUp
Conditional Automations
Recurring Reminders
Time Tracking & Estimates
Gantt Charts
Real-time Chat
Workload Views
Mind Maps
Proofing
In-App Video Recording
25,000+ reviews from