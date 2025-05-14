A 15 legjobb szervezési alkalmazás 2025-ben (előnyök, hátrányok, árak)

It’s no surprise that people are finding it more and more challenging to stay focused and organized. Let’s be honest, we’ve all been distracted by our favorite app on most days, whether it’s Netflix or social media!

The problem with being distracted and unorganized is that it stops you from finishing your daily tasks and decreases your productivity. On top of that, having poor organizational skills leads to tons of forgetfulness, lost documents, and missed deadlines.

That’s precisely why you need to look for the best free organization apps!

In this article, we’ll cover what organization apps are, and take a look at the 15 best organization apps along with their key features, pros, cons, pricing, and user ratings.

What Are Organization Apps?

Organization apps are software applications that help individuals, teams, and companies improve their productivity. These apps can be used to manage tasks, schedule meetings, store files, share documents, and collaborate on projects.

They provide users with a streamlined way to work more efficiently and effectively. In addition to these core features, many organization apps offer additional tools such as task management, task delegation, project management, and collaboration features.

Let’s dive into the best organization apps for your team!

15 Best Organization Apps in

1. ClickUp – Best for Advanced Task Management

With ClickUp, organizing your work day has never been easier. You can use ClickUp for everything, giving you a centralized hub for task planning, scheduling, and tracking individual assignments.

One of the features that make our task management process incredibly intuitive and data-rich is the Custom Task Status. Here at ClickUp, we categorize our tasks by type and set each task status from ‘To Do’ to ‘Done’ which makes tracking them so much less of a chore. We use Custom Fields to set deadlines, add assignees, and define any other details we need. Some more features of ClickUp Tasks are:

Adding links and comments to centralize knowledge and discussions

Specifying task dependencies for clear visibility of the schedule

Defining subtasks and checklists for more complex deliverables

Using @mentions and action items for delegation and updates

Our Task View, by default, is a pop-up window, but it also has the versatility to be minimized to a sidebar or Task Tray. This helps to keep our individual to-do lists easily accessible and allows us to track our time.

When workload seem overwhelming, we can prioritize tasks effectively with ClickUp Task Priorities and its color-coded tags. We also automate time-consuming tasks like email checks or document organization with ClickUp Automations.

Now let’s break down the key features of ClickUp that make it an indispensable tool for advanced task management and organization.

ClickUp key features

Try This Template Easily organize your daily tasks, personal or professional, with ClickUp’s Organizing Schedule Template

ClickUp cons

Can’t export Dashboards

Check out ClickUp’s roadmap here to see how we’re fixing these minor drawbacks and look at the exciting features that this free app has in store for you!

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever Plan

Unlimited Plan ($7 per user, per month)

Business Plan ($12 per user, per month)

Enterprise Plan ( contact for custom pricing )

ClickUp Brain is available on all paid plans for $5 per Workspace member per month

ClickUp customer ratings:

G2: 4. 7/5 (4,800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,100+ reviews)

2. Evernote – Best for Note-taking and Storage

Via Evernote

Evernote is a powerful list app that’s available for Android and iOS users. You can add photos, drawings, audio, and web content to your notes.

But how many photos and audio can you really add to this note taking app with a storage limit of just 60MB? ??

Evernote key features

Create checklists with Evernote templates

Add photos to your notes

Add audio to your notes

Easily find notes by searching for dates, keywords, titles, and more

Evernote cons

The free edition has a limited storage and notes

Doesn’t support real-time collaboration over notes with other users

The app has limited offline functionality

Evernote pricing

Limited free plan that holds free plan users to 1 notebook and 50 notes

Limited use for project or task management

No unlimited storage, unlike most other wiki tools

Evernote customer ratings

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (6 000+ reviews)

G2: 4. 4/5 (1 000+ reviews)

3. 24Me – Best for Personal Organization and Scheduling

Via 24Me

24me is an award-winning home organization app with cool features like event reminders. It allows users to easily manage their calendar and tasks in one place. 24me helps you get more organized with its smart algorithms that sync up your phone, Google Calendar, Outlook, Facebook, Twitter and other accounts.

It also offers intuitive goal-setting tools so you can stay on track of your goals and progress.

24me key features

Smart calendar with multiple views

Their to-do lists come with colored labels, multiple reminders, and an email to task feature

Capture and customize notes with videos, emojis, and photos

Record voice memos to add tasks via Siri and Alexa

24me cons

No desktop app or browser version

The alarm for tasks and recurring tasks can be glitchy

No feature for goal or progress tracking

24me pricing

This tool has a free plan available, and its paid plans start at US$5. 99/user per month.

24me customer ratings

App Store: 4. 7/5 (100+ reviews)

Google Play: 4/5 (5 000+ reviews)

4. Fellow – Best for Facilitating Team Meetings

Via Fellow

Fellow. app is a meeting note app where teams gather to have productive team meetings and meaningful 1:1s, build collaborative meeting agendas, record decisions, and keep each other accountable.

Fellow key features

Track action items By tracking action items, your team will be kept organized and held accountable. This will help your team build great meeting habits through collaborative agendas and real-time note-taking.

Give and request meaningful feedback The instant feedback feature allows you to request or gather real-time feedback from your team.

Facilitate growth opportunities within your team

Fellow cons

Somewhat limited free trial

Slight learning curve and unintuitive at first

Integration features with other tools sometimes glitchy

Fellow pricing

Fellow is free for a maximum of 10 users. The Pro plan is $5 per user per month, and custom-priced plans are also available.

Fellow customer ratings

Capterra: 4. 9/5 (25+ reviews)

G2: 4. 7/5 (500+ reviews)

5. Calendly – Best for Scheduling Meetings

Via Calendly

Calendly is a calendar app that lets you schedule meetings without all the back-and-forth emails. Calendly also integrates with video conferencing tools like Zoom and Microsoft Teams to help you organize your video conferences easily.

But will this app help you organize your life easier?

Calendly key features

Quickly pull up responses to your invitee questions, look up phone numbers, or even join video calls from your mobile device

Reschedule or cancel upcoming meetings with a few clicks

Push notifications on your iPhone or Android device inform you when a call is scheduled

Calendly cons

The free plan doesn’t have team functionality, and you can only schedule one event type (individual 45-minute meetings)

Syncing issues with non-G Suite products

Calendar reminders are only available on certain plans

Calendly pricing

This organization app has a free version and paid plans start at $8/user per month.

Calendly customer ratings

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (1 000+ reviews)

G2: 4. 7/5 (800+ reviews)

6. Todoist – Best for Daily Task Management

Via Todoist

Todoist is a task management app that helps you plan personal tasks and collaborate with team members. It allows you to create tasks and assign them to yourself or others, set due dates and reminders, track progress, and get insights into how your team is working.

Todoist key features

Plan your day by creating checklists

Manage to do lists

Built-in reminders to keep you on track

Create individual tasks daily with emojis ?

Notifications that let you know when people post comments, complete tasks, and more

Todoist cons

Some of the essential features are only offered by the premium subscription plan

Limited team collaboration features

Lack of certain time management tools like time tracking and scheduling features

Todoist pricing

This organization tool has a free plan, and paid plans start at $3/user per month.

Todoist customer ratings

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (1 000+ reviews)

G2: 4. 4/5 (600+ reviews)

See how Todoist compares to Asana and ClickUp!

7. Taskque – Best for Task Automations

Via Taskque

Taskque is a task management tool that is great for organization. Taskque allows users to easily and quickly manage their tasks, complete projects on time, track progress and share resources.

Taskque also offers real-time collaboration with team members, allowing for easy communication and tracking of progress across the entire organization.

With its intuitive interface, powerful features and comprehensive reporting tools, Taskque is the perfect solution for busy teams looking to stay organized.

Taskque key features

Automatic task assignment

Discussions

Calendar view

A powerful to-do list app

Workflow management features

Taskque Cons

Limited integrations

Limited customization options, which may not be suitable for users who require more flexibility in how they organize and manage their tasks

Missing advanced features like time tracking, and visual project timelines.

Taskque Pricing

Taskque’s free plan allows up to 10 users. Paid plans start at $5/user/month.

8. Flow – Best for Customizable Task Management Views

Via Flow

Flow is an organizational app that helps individuals and teams to manage their tasks and projects in a more efficient way. The app allows users to create, assign, and track tasks, set deadlines, and collaborate with team members in real-time.

Flow offers a clean and intuitive design, making it easy for users to navigate and use. It also offers several customization options that allow users to tailor the app to their specific needs. For example, users can choose to view and organize their tasks in a list or Kanban board format.

Flow key features

Task management

Customizable Views like Kanban to tailor the app to specific needs

Integrations

Flow cons

No Free Plan

Steep Learning Curve

Flow doesn’t support custom fields, which can be a major limitation for companies seeking to tailor their tool to their specific business needs

Flow pricing

Flow’s plans start at $6/user/month. Flow does not offer a free plan.

Take a look at our ClickUp and Flow comparison .

9. HiTask – Best for Team Collaboration and Deadlines

Via HiTask

HiTask is a task management tool designed to help individuals and teams manage their work and be more productive. The app allows users to create, assign, and prioritize tasks, set deadlines, and track progress.

HiTask also offers team collaboration features such as commenting, file sharing, and notifications. With HiTask, teams can communicate, share files, and work on tasks together in real-time, no matter where they are in the world.

HiTask key features

Templates: Create repeating lists and use custom templates.

Time Tracking: Track time spent on individual tasks or projects.

Notifications: Receive reminders for deadlines and upcoming to-dos.

HiTask cons

Limited integrations

Customization options are limited compared to other applications.

Reports lack depth and detail, making it challenging to analyze business progress or team productivity adequately

HiTask Pricing

HiTtask offers a free plan for up to 5 users. Paid plans start at $5/user/month.

10. Trello – Best for Visual Project Management

Via Trello

Trello is a visual project management tool designed to help individuals and teams stay organized and work collaboratively. The app is based on the concept of boards, lists, and cards, which represent a project, its stages, and individual tasks.

Trello has a drag-and-drop interface that allows users to move cards from one list to another to indicate progress. The app also offers several customization options, such as adding labels, assigning team members, and setting due dates.

Take a look at the best Trello alternatives , and don’t forget to compare Trello with ClickUp !

Trello key features

Kanban boards to organize work

Integrates with more than 100 other cool apps and services , including Slack, Google Drive, and Dropbox

Pre-made to help users quickly start with a board

Trello cons

Trello has no built-in time-tracking capabilities

No Gantt Charts or Resource Management

Limited automation features compared to other project management tools

Trello Pricing

Trello offers a free plan. Paid plans start at $5/user/month.

Compare Trello Vs Jira!

11. Google Calendar – Best for Calendar Management

Via Google

With Google Calendar, users can create multiple calendars, view schedules in daily, weekly, or monthly format, and even share calendars with others for easy coordination. It’s especially great for tracking personal tasks alongside shared work tasks, ensuring that nothing gets overlooked in the hustle and bustle of a busy schedule.

Google Calendar key features

Events and reminders integration with Gmail

Ability to share calendars and events with others and manage permissions

Color coding for better organization and viewing of different calendars

Automatic schedule adjustment according to different time zones

Syncs across all devices for easy access

Google Calendar cons

Lacks advanced scheduling features found in other platforms

Syncing issues may occur occasionally, especially with third-party apps

Layout design may appear too simple for some users, providing limited customization options.

Google Calendar Pricing

Free

Business Standard : $12/month per user

Business Plus : $18/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Check out these Google Calendar alternatives!

12. Smartsheet – Best for Spreadsheet Project Management

Via Smartsheet

For those looking for a versatile and comprehensive organizational tool, look no further than Smartsheet. This spreadsheet-based platform offers a wide range of features for project management, task tracking, and resource planning. With its familiar interface and powerful capabilities, Smartsheet is a go-to solution for teams looking to streamline their workflows and increase productivity.

Smartsheet key features

Customizable project templates and workflows for efficient task management

Collaboration tools for real-time editing and commenting on sheets

Automated alerts and reminders to keep teams informed and on schedule

Smartsheet cons

User interface can feel overwhelming for new users

Advanced features may require additional training for full utilization

Limited customization options compared to more specialized project management tools

Smartsheet Pricing

There are three price tiers, including a free trial.

Pro : $7 per user per month

Business : $25 per user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Check out these Smartsheet alternatives!

13. Monday – Best for User-friendly Project Planning

Via Monday. com

Looking to streamline your project management and team collaboration efforts? This powerful organization app is recognized for its user-friendly interface and customizable workflows that cater to teams of all sizes. From task assignments to progress tracking, Monday. com offers a seamless experience for planning and executing projects efficiently.

Monday. com key features

Customizable boards and templates for easy project planning

Integration with popular tools like Slack, Zoom, and Google Drive for enhanced productivity

Color-coded tags and labels for visual organization and clarity

Monday. com cons

Pricing plans can be on the higher end for small businesses or individuals

Advanced features may require a learning curve for new users

Limited automation options compared to some competitors

Monday. com pricing

Free: Accommodates up to 2 seats

Basic: $12 per seat/month ($36 billed monthly)

Standard: $14 per seat/month ($42 billed monthly)

Pro: $24 per seat/month ($72 billed monthly)

Note that Monday has a 3 seat minimum for all their paid plans.

Check out these Monday alternatives!

14. Asana – Best for Collaborative Task and Project Management

Via Asana

Get ready to level up your project management game with Asana. This popular organization app is designed to streamline your team’s workflows and keep everyone on the same page. From assigning tasks to setting deadlines and tracking progress, Asana has got you covered.

Asana key features

Intuitive task and project management interface

Ability to create subtasks, add attachments, and set dependencies

Collaborative features such as commenting, file sharing, and task assigning

Integration with other popular tools like Slack, Google Drive, and Zoom

Asana cons

Steeper learning curve for new users

Limited customization options for task views

Requires a stable internet connection for real-time updates

Asana pricing

Asana offers a free trial, free plan, and paid plans starting at $10. 99/month per user

Check out these Asana alternatives!

15. Notion – Best for Professional Note-Taking

Via Notion

Notion is a versatile all-in-one workspace app that combines note-taking, project management, and database functionalities in one platform. Known for its flexibility and customization options, Notion appeals to users looking for a comprehensive solution to organize their personal and professional lives.

Notion key features

Dynamic content blocks for creating interactive and visually appealing pages

Customizable templates for various workspaces, including task lists, databases, and knowledge bases

Notion AI to manage tasks with AI

Seamless integration across devices

Notion cons

Steeper learning curve for new users due to its extensive range of features and customization options

Limited offline access, requiring an internet connection to sync changes and updates

Lack of advanced formatting options compared to traditional word processing software

Pricing plans may be considered expensive for individual users or small teams with basic needs

Notion pricing

Notion offers a free plan. The paid plans start at $4/month for personal use and $8/user per month for teams.

Check out these Notion alternatives!

Choosing the Best Organization Apps for Your Work-Life

Now that we have explored some of the best organization apps available, you might wonder, “How can I choose the best one for me?” There are several pointers to consider that will help you make an informed choice when selecting an organization app for managing your tasks:

Good User Experience: The best organization apps provide an easy and straightforward user experience. They require minimal technical knowledge and are designed for fast learning. Consider using the free trial versions of the apps that interest you to understand if their user experience suits your needs.

Features: Before you opt for an app, make sure it has all the features you need. Basic features should include task management, project management, document storage, and collaboration tools. More advanced features may include time tracking, workload balancing, and integrations with other platforms you use.

Flexibility: Your organization app should be adaptable enough to meet your changing needs. For instance, if your team grows, your app should easily incorporate the new team members without disrupting your workflow. Flexibility also includes the ability to customize settings and organization structures according to your requirements.

Integrations: A good organization app should offer integrations with other tools and apps that you frequently use. This will enhance your productivity and make data management seamless.

Security: The app you choose should prioritize the safety of your data. Look for apps with robust security measures in place, such as two-factor authentication, data encryption, and compliance with GDPR and other relevant laws.

Pricing: While many apps offer free versions, these often come with limited features. Make sure to consider your budget and the cost of the app at scale. Is it affordable if your team grows? Does the cost justify the features offered?

Customer Support: Good customer supports can be a lifesaver when you encounter issues or have queries. Check if the app has a responsive support team that can provide quick assistance when needed.

User Reviews: Lastly, always check the reviews and ratings put up by other users. They offer firsthand information about the pros and cons of the app and can guide you in making an informed decision.

Remember that there’s no one-size-fits-all app. The best organization app for you depends on your specific needs, work style, and goals. Take the time to assess your requirements, and don’t hesitate to experiment until you find the platform that works best for you.

Find the Best Organization App for Task Management

Organizational apps are crucial tools in helping you maintain productivity and stay on top of your tasks. But finding the perfect app that matches your unique needs can take some trial and error. With options ranging from basic task management apps to more comprehensive platforms like ClickUp that combine numerous features, the choice is yours to make.

At the end of the day, any tool is only as helpful as its usage. Take time to understand and explore each tool, utilizing trial versions to assess user experience and functionality. Remember, your goal is to find an app that complements your workflow, enhances your productivity, and ultimately, makes your life easier.

Among the numerous organization apps available, ClickUp stands out with its extensive features, user-friendly interface, and robust capabilities. Try ClickUp for free today and experience a streamlined approach to managing your work-finally say goodbye to clutter and hello to organization and productivity!