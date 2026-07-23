Your First AI Employee: How to Build Agents That Actually Work for You

Watch the webinar on-demand
You'll learn how to:
- Pick your first AI use case by identifying the one recurring workflow that's already stealing time from your team every week
- Turn a process into instructions the way you'd train a new hire, not write a prompt
- Give AI the context it needs so it works from your real tasks, docs, and team structure instead of starting cold
- Build agents that move work forward by creating tasks, sending reminders, and surfacing decisions, not just answering questions
- Scale from one helper to a system that handles coordination across your team without adding operational overhead