A silent productivity emergency is unfolding across modern workplaces—one that connects directly to the $2.5 trillion Work Sprawl crisis¹ already devastating organizational performance.

Our survey of 527 knowledge workers reveals a workforce caught in a perfect storm: exhausted by excessive typing, fragmented across disconnected tools, struggling with AI sprawl, yet remarkably ready to embrace voice-first workflows that unlock AI productivity.

The Triple Tax on Productivity

Typing Fatigue: 72% of workers experience typing-related discomfort that degrades performance



App Sprawl: Workers toggle between apps 1,200 times daily², losing 4 hours weekly to context switching²



AI Sprawl: 47% of workers switch between multiple AI tools to complete a single task³, with 79% saying the effort outweighs the value³



The Convergence Opportunity

Convergence—unifying fragmented tools, workflows, and AI into a single platform—offers the path forward:

58% of workers say voice-to-text would "change everything" about their workflow



Voice dictation is 3x faster than keyboard typing , enabling 40-70% time savings⁷



Organizations can achieve 384% ROI through converged, AI-powered workspaces⁴



The Path Forward

Voice-first workflows aren't just about reducing typing—they're the gateway to solving Work Sprawl and enabling AI Transformation.

Organizations that unify their tools, embrace voice interaction, and deploy context-aware AI will capture compounding advantages while others remain trapped in the sprawl crisis.