Executive Summary
A silent productivity emergency is unfolding across modern workplaces—one that connects directly to the $2.5 trillion Work Sprawl crisis¹ already devastating organizational performance.
Our survey of 527 knowledge workers reveals a workforce caught in a perfect storm: exhausted by excessive typing, fragmented across disconnected tools, struggling with AI sprawl, yet remarkably ready to embrace voice-first workflows that unlock AI productivity.
The Triple Tax on Productivity
Typing Fatigue: 72% of workers experience typing-related discomfort that degrades performance
App Sprawl: Workers toggle between apps 1,200 times daily², losing 4 hours weekly to context switching²
AI Sprawl: 47% of workers switch between multiple AI tools to complete a single task³, with 79% saying the effort outweighs the value³
The Convergence Opportunity
Convergence—unifying fragmented tools, workflows, and AI into a single platform—offers the path forward:
58% of workers say voice-to-text would "change everything" about their workflow
Voice dictation is 3x faster than keyboard typing, enabling 40-70% time savings⁷
Organizations can achieve 384% ROI through converged, AI-powered workspaces⁴
The Path Forward
Voice-first workflows aren't just about reducing typing—they're the gateway to solving Work Sprawl and enabling AI Transformation.
Organizations that unify their tools, embrace voice interaction, and deploy context-aware AI will capture compounding advantages while others remain trapped in the sprawl crisis.