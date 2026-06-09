3 Super Agents Every Small Business Should Activate on Day One

One person pulls updates for leadership, answers the same questions from memory, and sorts incoming work before anyone else can move. That was Evergreen Marketing, until they put 3 Super Agents on those 3 jobs.

Super Agents are ClickUp's AI agents that live inside your workspace and do the work for you. They read your tasks, docs, and comments, then take action. Each one runs on the context your team works in every day.

📌 68% of U.S. small businesses now use AI regularly and 74% say it improved productivity, up from 48% in July 2024 ¹

This guide covers the 3 agents that map to the 3 biggest daily time sinks on a lean team. Pick one, paste the prompt, and put it to work.