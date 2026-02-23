How to Become AI-Native

The AI-Powered Strategic Initiatives Playbook

Most transformation and PMO teams still chase updates across scattered tools while big initiatives stall. This playbook shows how to use an AI-native workspace in ClickUp to close the strategy to execution gap and move your biggest bets across the finish line faster.

Inside the playbook

What you'll get

  • A reusable blueprint to turn your top strategic initiatives into one trackable portfolio in ClickUp.
  • A simple model that connects strategy, projects, and reporting so leaders can see what is on track, at risk, or blocked.
  • Real AI use cases that automate status, reporting, and reviews so your team spends less time chasing information.
  • A practical checklist to launch a Strategic Initiatives hub in weeks, not quarters.
  • On demand webinar access where the ClickUp team walks through the playbook and real customer examples.
Strategic Initiatives Playbook
Convergence + AI

Deliver projects 35% faster

End work sprawl with ClickUp's converged AI workspace. Consolidate your tools, teams, and data in one place.
Problem

Work sprawl stalls projects that drive growth

Agents need context to work – but project managers face disconnected tools, manual status updates, and zero real-time visibility.

The old way:

❌ Juggling 6+ tools every day.
❌ Missed deadlines.
❌ Zero real-time visibility for leadership.
❌ Team confusion over roles and priorities.
❌ Burnout, delays, and lost revenue.

Solution

Bring tools, teams, and AI together in ClickUp

Project managers and agents have full context with every work app they need, teams are always aligned, and visibility is automatic.

The new way:

✅ One converged AI workspace.
✅ On-time project delivery.
✅ Real-time visibility for all stakeholders.
✅ Clear ownership and alignment.
✅ Accelerated execution and growth.

ClickUp

Ready to accelerate your team's strategic initiatives?

Get the playbook and start closing the strategy to execution gap.

