Also available in ClickUp
This free tool gives you a quick way to create standalone workflow diagrams for personal use or documentation. ClickUp Whiteboards does everything this tool does and more—live team collaboration, drag-and-drop task creation, automation integration, and infinite canvas space for complex workflows. Use the free tool for solo planning. Upgrade to ClickUp Whiteboards when your team needs to build, execute, and iterate on workflows together in real-time.Learn more about ClickUp Whiteboards
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|Feature
|
ClickUp Free
|
Canva
|
FigJam
|
Smartsheet
|No signup required
|Yes
|Account needed
|Account needed
|Download only
|Interactive creation
|Full builder
|Drag & drop
|Collaborative
|Static files
|Pre-built templates
|10 templates
|100+ templates
|Community
|50+ templates
|Export to PNG/SVG/PDF
|All formats
|Pro for SVG
|All formats
|PDF included
|Customizable colors & styles
|Full control
|Design focus
|Yes
|Basic editing
|Browser-based (no install)
|Instant use
|Web app
|Web app
|Downloads
|Price
|Free forever
|Free + $15/mo
|3 files free
|Free templates