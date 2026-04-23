Also available in ClickUp

Need more than a free tool? Try ClickUp Whiteboards

This free tool gives you a quick way to create standalone workflow diagrams for personal use or documentation. ClickUp Whiteboards does everything this tool does and more—live team collaboration, drag-and-drop task creation, automation integration, and infinite canvas space for complex workflows. Use the free tool for solo planning. Upgrade to ClickUp Whiteboards when your team needs to build, execute, and iterate on workflows together in real-time.

Learn more about ClickUp Whiteboards
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WORKFLOW DESIGN

Map Processes, Build Better Systems

Transform complex workflows into clear visual diagrams anyone can follow

Start Fast with Pre-Built Templates

Skip the blank canvas. Choose from 10 ready-made workflow templates covering hiring, onboarding, approvals, content creation, and more. Each template gives you a professional starting point you can customize in seconds—no design experience needed.

Customize Every Detail

Make workflows match your brand and process. Change node colors, adjust text sizes, pick connection styles, and arrange elements exactly how you need them. What you see is what you export—no surprises, no limitations.

Export and Share Instantly

Download your workflow as a high-resolution PNG for presentations, a vector SVG for further editing, or a print-ready PDF for documentation. All exports happen in your browser—no uploads, no accounts, no waiting.
FEATURES

Everything You Need to Build Workflow Diagrams

Professional tools without the complexity

Click to add workflow nodes anywhere on the canvas, then drag to rearrange. Connect steps with directional arrows that auto-route around other elements. Zoom in to refine details or zoom out to see the big picture. The infinite canvas scales to workflows of any size—from 3-step approvals to 20-step production processes.

Click to add workflow nodes anywhere on the canvas, then drag to rearrange. Connect steps with directional arrows that auto-route around other elements. Zoom in to refine details or zoom out to see the big picture. The infinite canvas scales to workflows of any size—from 3-step approvals to 20-step production processes.
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ClickUp

Ready to Collaborate on Workflows?

ClickUp Whiteboards brings your team into the same canvas with real-time editing, task integration, and automation triggers
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COMPARE TOOLS

Workflow Template Maker vs. the Competition

See how our free tool stacks up against other workflow solutions

Feature
Free
Canva
FigJam
Smartsheet
No signup required Yes Account needed Account needed Download only
Interactive creation Full builder Drag & drop Collaborative Static files
Pre-built templates 10 templates 100+ templates Community 50+ templates
Export to PNG/SVG/PDF All formats Pro for SVG All formats PDF included
Customizable colors & styles Full control Design focus Yes Basic editing
Browser-based (no install) Instant use Web app Web app Downloads
Price Free forever Free + $15/mo 3 files free Free templates
No signup required
ClickUp Yes
Canva No
FigJam No
Smartsheet Download
Interactive creation
ClickUp Full
Canva Yes
FigJam Yes
Smartsheet No
Pre-built templates
ClickUp 10
Canva 100+
FigJam Community
Smartsheet 50+
Export to PNG/SVG/PDF
ClickUp All
Canva Pro for SVG
FigJam All
Smartsheet PDF
Customizable colors & styles
ClickUp Full
Canva Yes
FigJam Yes
Smartsheet Basic
Browser-based (no install)
ClickUp Instant
Canva Yes
FigJam Yes
Smartsheet Downloads
Price
ClickUp Free
Canva $15/mo
FigJam 3 files
Smartsheet Free
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