Also available in ClickUp

Need more than a free tool? Try ClickUp Whiteboards

This free tool gives you a quick way to create standalone workflow diagrams for personal use or documentation. ClickUp Whiteboards does everything this tool does and more—live team collaboration, drag-and-drop task creation, automation integration, and infinite canvas space for complex workflows. Use the free tool for solo planning. Upgrade to ClickUp Whiteboards when your team needs to build, execute, and iterate on workflows together in real-time.