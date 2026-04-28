Also available in ClickUp
This free tool gives you a quick way to create weekly employee schedules. ClickUp's Calendar View does everything this tool does and more, with real-time collaboration, resource allocation, time tracking, and automated scheduling across unlimited projects — purpose-built for teams managing complex workloads.Learn more about ClickUp's Calendar View
SEE THE DIFFERENCE
How ClickUp's free tool compares to other schedule makers
|Feature
|
ClickUp Free
|
Canva
|
ZoomShift
|
Adobe Express
|Signup required
|No
|Account needed
|Required
|Account needed
|Drag-and-drop scheduling
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Limited
|Export to PDF
|Free
|Paid only
|Yes
|Yes
|Export to CSV
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Employee color-coding
|Automatic
|Manual setup
|Yes
|Yes
|Mobile-responsive
|Touch-optimized
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Schedule templates
|Built-in
|Extensive library
|Yes
|Yes