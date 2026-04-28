Tool Consolidation ROI

Work Schedule Maker

Also available in ClickUp

Need more than a free tool? Try ClickUp Calendar View

This free tool gives you a quick way to create weekly employee schedules. ClickUp's Calendar View does everything this tool does and more, with real-time collaboration, resource allocation, time tracking, and automated scheduling across unlimited projects — purpose-built for teams managing complex workloads.

Learn more about ClickUp's Calendar View
Try ClickUp Calendar View
FREE SCHEDULING TOOL

Schedule Smarter, Not Harder

Build professional employee schedules in seconds without the complexity of full scheduling software

Start immediately, no barriers

Open the tool and start scheduling. No account creation, no email verification, no payment info. Just add employees, drag shifts to the calendar, and export — you'll have a finished schedule in under 60 seconds.

Export to any format you need

Download your schedule as a print-ready PDF, a shareable PNG image, or a CSV file for importing into Excel, Google Sheets, or your payroll software. All formats are ready in one click, with no account required.

Your data stays private

This tool runs entirely in your browser. Your schedule is stored locally on your device and never uploaded to our servers. No tracking, no data collection, no cloud sync — just pure privacy.
FEATURES

Everything You Need to Build Schedules Fast

Drag, drop, and export — the only three steps you need

Add employees to the sidebar, then drag them directly onto the weekly calendar to create shifts. Click any shift to adjust start time, end time, or add notes. Color-coding makes it easy to see who's working at a glance, and you can move shifts between days with a single drag.

Add employees to the sidebar, then drag them directly onto the weekly calendar to create shifts. Click any shift to adjust start time, end time, or add notes. Color-coding makes it easy to see who's working at a glance, and you can move shifts between days with a single drag.
ClickUp

Ready to Schedule Your Whole Team?

This free tool is perfect for quick schedules. ClickUp brings your schedules, tasks, and projects together in one place — built for teams that need more than a calendar.
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SEE THE DIFFERENCE

Free Work Schedule Maker vs. the Competition

How ClickUp's free tool compares to other schedule makers

Feature
Free
Canva
ZoomShift
Adobe Express
Signup required No Account needed Required Account needed
Drag-and-drop scheduling Yes Yes Yes Limited
Export to PDF Free Paid only Yes Yes
Export to CSV Yes No Yes No
Employee color-coding Automatic Manual setup Yes Yes
Mobile-responsive Touch-optimized Yes Yes Yes
Schedule templates Built-in Extensive library Yes Yes
Signup required
ClickUp No
Canva Account
ZoomShift Required
Adobe Express Account
Drag-and-drop scheduling
ClickUp Yes
Canva Yes
ZoomShift Yes
Adobe Express Limited
Export to PDF
ClickUp Free
Canva Paid only
ZoomShift Yes
Adobe Express Yes
Export to CSV
ClickUp Yes
Canva No
ZoomShift Yes
Adobe Express No
Employee color-coding
ClickUp Automatic
Canva Manual
ZoomShift Yes
Adobe Express Yes
Mobile-responsive
ClickUp Touch-optimized
Canva Yes
ZoomShift Yes
Adobe Express Yes
Schedule templates
ClickUp Built-in
Canva Extensive
ZoomShift Yes
Adobe Express Yes
The More You Know

Frequently Asked Questions

SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT