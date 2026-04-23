Also available in ClickUp
This free tool gives you a quick way to create scope of work documents on your own. ClickUp Docs does everything this tool does and more, with real-time team collaboration, version control, task linking, automated approvals, AI-powered scope generation, and seamless integration with your project timelines.Learn more about ClickUp's scope management features
SEE THE DIFFERENCE
See how our tool stacks up against the most popular scope of work template providers
|Feature
|
ClickUp Free
|
Smartsheet
|
ProjectManager
|
HubSpot
|Interactive builder
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No signup required
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Email gate
|Industry templates
|15+ templates
|6 templates
|1 template
|1 template
|Live preview
|Real-time
|No
|No
|No
|Export to Word & PDF
|Both formats
|Multiple formats
|Word only
|PDF only
|Auto-save
|Every 30 sec
|Manual save
|No
|No
|Mobile friendly
|Yes
|Desktop only
|Desktop only
|Desktop only