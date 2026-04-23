Also available in ClickUp

Need more than a free tool? Try ClickUp Docs

This free tool gives you a quick way to create scope of work documents on your own. ClickUp Docs does everything this tool does and more, with real-time team collaboration, version control, task linking, automated approvals, AI-powered scope generation, and seamless integration with your project timelines.

Learn more about ClickUp's scope management features
Try ClickUp Docs Free
PROJECT DOCUMENTATION

Build Better Project Scopes, Faster

Everything you need to create professional scope of work documents without the hassle

Start with a template or go custom

Choose from 15+ industry-specific templates designed for construction, consulting, IT, and more—or start from a blank canvas. Each template includes pre-filled sections with guidance so you know exactly what to include.

See your document take shape in real-time

Watch your scope of work document format itself as you type. No manual formatting, no confusing menus—just fill in the sections and get an instant professional preview ready to export.

Export to Word or PDF instantly

Generate a fully formatted Word document or PDF with one click. Everything happens in your browser—no uploads, no accounts, no waiting. Your data never leaves your device.
HOW IT WORKS

What You Can Do With This Tool

Four powerful features that make scope of work creation simple

Select from 15+ pre-built templates tailored to your industry—construction, web development, consulting, HVAC, cleaning services, and more. Each template includes industry-standard sections with example text to guide you through what to include. Templates save you from starting with a blank page and ensure you don't miss critical sections.

Select from 15+ pre-built templates tailored to your industry—construction, web development, consulting, HVAC, cleaning services, and more. Each template includes industry-standard sections with example text to guide you through what to include. Templates save you from starting with a blank page and ensure you don't miss critical sections.
ClickUp

Ready to Manage Real Projects?

This free tool gets you started—ClickUp takes your project management to the next level with team collaboration, task tracking, and AI-powered workflows
Get ClickUp Free

SEE THE DIFFERENCE

Free Scope of Work Builder vs. the Competition

See how our tool stacks up against the most popular scope of work template providers

Feature
Free
Smartsheet
ProjectManager
HubSpot
Interactive builder Yes No No No
No signup required Yes Yes Yes Email gate
Industry templates 15+ templates 6 templates 1 template 1 template
Live preview Real-time No No No
Export to Word & PDF Both formats Multiple formats Word only PDF only
Auto-save Every 30 sec Manual save No No
Mobile friendly Yes Desktop only Desktop only Desktop only
Interactive builder
ClickUp Yes
Smartsheet No
ProjectManager No
HubSpot No
No signup required
ClickUp Yes
Smartsheet Yes
ProjectManager Yes
HubSpot Email gate
Industry templates
ClickUp 15+ templates
Smartsheet 6 templates
ProjectManager 1 template
HubSpot 1 template
Live preview
ClickUp Real-time
Smartsheet No
ProjectManager No
HubSpot No
Export to Word & PDF
ClickUp Both formats
Smartsheet Multiple formats
ProjectManager Word only
HubSpot PDF only
Auto-save
ClickUp Every 30 sec
Smartsheet Manual save
ProjectManager No
HubSpot No
Mobile friendly
ClickUp Yes
Smartsheet Desktop only
ProjectManager Desktop only
HubSpot Desktop only
The More You Know

Frequently Asked Questions

The everything app for work™
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT