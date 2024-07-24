ClickUp Board View

View any project as a Kanban board

Add a Board View to any list or project, so you can easily see progress and manage statuses with drag-and-drop simplicity.

4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
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Why Board View?

Here's how our Kanban works

Personalize the entire board

A good Kanban board has extra visuals to help you stay organized. Get the view you want with custom colors, fields, nested subtasks, and more.

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Set limits on each stage

Need help balancing expectations and reality? Set up custom columns with work-in-progress limits so it's easy to underpromise, then overdeliver.

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Add context to cards

You don't have to jump between the board and the tasks that are on it. Quickly assign tasks, add comments, and attach files without ever leaving the board view.

Board view - Simplified

Shuffle work around

And now it's time to do a little shuffle. Easily update one or several tasks by selecting the cards and dragging them to a new column.

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ClickUp

Organize your work, with Kanban boards.

Add and move tasks, with just a click.
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