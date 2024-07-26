Free PM Tools
Free project management software gives startups, small businesses, and even enterprises the ability to organize work, track tasks, and hit deadlines — without upfront costs.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Trusted by the world’s leading businesses
What's Free Project Management Software
Free project management software make it easy to get started, but “free” usually comes with strings attached. What starts simple often turns into a maze of limits and upgrade prompts.
The most common limits include:
For freelancers, startups, or small teams, these limits might not matter—you get a solid project management starter kit for $0. But when your work grows past “starter kit” mode, ClickUp stands apart by giving you enterprise-level features without forcing an upgrade.
ClickUp vs the Rest
The Free Plan That Doesn’t Hold Back
ClickUp’s Free Forever plan gives you what Asana, Trello, and Monday.com don’t.
Unlimited
What ClickUp Offers: Free Forever plan allows unlimited tasks and unlimited team members with zero restrictions.
Where Competitors Stand: Asana caps free users at 10, Monday.com at 2 seats, and Trello limits advanced features per board—scaling teams hit walls fast.
Features
What ClickUp Offers: Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat come free, alongside core views like List, Board, and Calendar.
Where Competitors Stand: Asana and Trello lock Whiteboards and advanced views behind paid tiers, while Monday.com keeps Docs and collaborative features limited in its free plan.
Scale
What ClickUp Offers: Free plan grows with your team—no limits on members or core features, making it startup- and agency-friendly.
Where Competitors Stand: Asana’s free plan is built for very small teams, Trello becomes cluttered without premium upgrades, and Monday.com’s free tier is barely enough for two people.
Collaboration
What ClickUp Offers: Built-in chat, comments, and mentions make communication native—no add-ons required.
Where Competitors Stand: Asana and Trello rely heavily on Slack/email integrations for free plan communication; Monday.com restricts advanced collaboration tools to paid users.
Features
Manage work without boundaries or paywalls.
You can build SOP-style docs, brainstorm visually, and stay in sync with your team, all without paying.
Automate repetitive tasks even on the free plan, which many competitors reserve for paid tiers.
Keep your team aligned with customizable notifications and mentions without needing premium.
You’re allowed a number of Custom Fields uses (up to ~100 uses) even on free. It’s more generous than many tools that don’t allow any Custom Fields unless paid.
Share ClickUp Docs externally with a link. This is useful for SOPs or client-facing content. Many free tools block external sharing.
You can record video within ClickUp (e.g., for walkthroughs or demonstrations) even on the free plan. Most tools either charge for that or require external apps.
Top "Truely" Free PM Tools
The strongest free plans, ranked.
Integrations
ClickUp connects with Slack, Zoom, Google Drive, and more—so your workflows stay seamless, even on the free plan.
Use cases
How teams use ClickUp Free Plan daily
FAQs
Ditch manual tracking and bring all your tasks, docs, and goals into one place.