Free project management software make it easy to get started, but “free” usually comes with strings attached. What starts simple often turns into a maze of limits and upgrade prompts.

The most common limits include:

User caps : Perfect for small teams, but often locked at 5–10 members.

: Perfect for small teams, but often locked at 5–10 members. Storage limits : Enough for tasks and notes, but not for large design files or reports.

: Enough for tasks and notes, but not for large design files or reports. Feature restrictions : Advanced tools like Gantt charts, and time tracking are paywalled.

: Advanced tools like Gantt charts, and time tracking are paywalled. Integration caps : Only a handful of apps connect, leaving your tech stack fragmented.

: Only a handful of apps connect, leaving your tech stack fragmented. Support barriers : Self-serve help centers only, no live chat or priority support.

For freelancers, startups, or small teams, these limits might not matter—you get a solid project management starter kit for $0. But when your work grows past “starter kit” mode, ClickUp stands apart by giving you enterprise-level features without forcing an upgrade.