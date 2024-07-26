Free PM Tools

The Best Free Project Management Software for 2025

Free project management software gives startups, small businesses, and even enterprises the ability to organize work, track tasks, and hit deadlines — without upfront costs.

Free forever.
No credit card.

4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
Project management

Trusted by the world’s leading businesses

  • Siemens Logo
  • AT&T Logo
  • American Airlines Logo
  • Cartoon Network Logo
  • Sephora Logo
  • Paramount Logo
  • Wayfair Logo
  • Logitech Logo
  • Chick-fil-a Logo
  • Zillow Logo
  • Datadog Logo
  • Siemens Logo
  • AT&T Logo
  • American Airlines Logo
  • Cartoon Network Logo
  • Sephora Logo
  • Paramount Logo
  • Wayfair Logo
  • Logitech Logo
  • Chick-fil-a Logo
  • Zillow Logo
  • Datadog Logo
  • Siemens Logo
  • AT&T Logo
  • American Airlines Logo
  • Cartoon Network Logo
  • Sephora Logo
  • Paramount Logo
  • Wayfair Logo
  • Logitech Logo
  • Chick-fil-a Logo
  • Zillow Logo
  • Datadog Logo
  • Siemens Logo
  • AT&T Logo
  • American Airlines Logo
  • Cartoon Network Logo
  • Sephora Logo
  • Paramount Logo
  • Wayfair Logo
  • Logitech Logo
  • Chick-fil-a Logo
  • Zillow Logo
  • Datadog Logo
  • Siemens Logo
  • AT&T Logo
  • American Airlines Logo
  • Cartoon Network Logo
  • Sephora Logo
  • Paramount Logo
  • Wayfair Logo
  • Logitech Logo
  • Chick-fil-a Logo
  • Zillow Logo
  • Datadog Logo
  • Siemens Logo
  • AT&T Logo
  • American Airlines Logo
  • Cartoon Network Logo
  • Sephora Logo
  • Paramount Logo
  • Wayfair Logo
  • Logitech Logo
  • Chick-fil-a Logo
  • Zillow Logo
  • Datadog Logo
  • Siemens Logo
  • AT&T Logo
  • American Airlines Logo
  • Cartoon Network Logo
  • Sephora Logo
  • Paramount Logo
  • Wayfair Logo
  • Logitech Logo
  • Chick-fil-a Logo
  • Zillow Logo
  • Datadog Logo

What's Free Project Management Software

What You Really Get for Free in Project Management Tools

Free project management software make it easy to get started, but “free” usually comes with strings attached. What starts simple often turns into a maze of limits and upgrade prompts.

The most common limits include:

  • User caps : Perfect for small teams, but often locked at 5–10 members.
  • Storage limits : Enough for tasks and notes, but not for large design files or reports.
  • Feature restrictions : Advanced tools like Gantt charts, and time tracking are paywalled.
  • Integration caps : Only a handful of apps connect, leaving your tech stack fragmented.
  • Support barriers : Self-serve help centers only, no live chat or priority support.

For freelancers, startups, or small teams, these limits might not matter—you get a solid project management starter kit for $0. But when your work grows past “starter kit” mode, ClickUp stands apart by giving you enterprise-level features without forcing an upgrade.

ClickUp vs the Rest

ClickUp Free vs. Limited Free Tools

The Free Plan That Doesn’t Hold Back

Other Free Tools

  • Usually capped (e.g., Trello: 10 boards, Wrike: 5 users, Asana: 15 users)
  • Trello = Kanban only; Asana free = List + limited Timeline; Wrike = basic board/list
  • Often locked behind paid tiers
  • Agile features usually paid (Asana, Wrike)
  • Integrations are often restricted or limited to core apps

ClickUp Free

  • Unlimited tasks & unlimited members
  • Multiple views: List, Board, Calendar + limited Gantt & Timeline
  • Custom Fields (100 uses included)
  • Sprint/Agile features like backlog & velocity tracking
  • 1,000+ integrations (Slack, Drive, Zoom, GitHub, etc.)

Why ClickUp’s Free Forever Plan Outshines Other Free Tools

ClickUp’s Free Forever plan gives you what Asana, Trello, and Monday.com don’t.

Unlimited

Unlimited Tasks & Members

What ClickUp Offers: Free Forever plan allows unlimited tasks and unlimited team members with zero restrictions.

Where Competitors Stand: Asana caps free users at 10, Monday.com at 2 seats, and Trello limits advanced features per board—scaling teams hit walls fast.

AI-powered project updates 530x365

Features

Generous Feature Set

What ClickUp Offers: Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat come free, alongside core views like List, Board, and Calendar.

Where Competitors Stand: Asana and Trello lock Whiteboards and advanced views behind paid tiers, while Monday.com keeps Docs and collaborative features limited in its free plan.

views

Scale

Scalability From Day One

What ClickUp Offers: Free plan grows with your team—no limits on members or core features, making it startup- and agency-friendly.

Where Competitors Stand: Asana’s free plan is built for very small teams, Trello becomes cluttered without premium upgrades, and Monday.com’s free tier is barely enough for two people.

Workload view CTA Callout Card 944x742 HR Teams

Collaboration

Collaboration Without Limits

What ClickUp Offers: Built-in chat, comments, and mentions make communication native—no add-ons required.

Where Competitors Stand: Asana and Trello rely heavily on Slack/email integrations for free plan communication; Monday.com restricts advanced collaboration tools to paid users.

Collaboration

Features

ClickUp Free Plan: Features That Outperform the Rest

Manage work without boundaries or paywalls.

Docs + Whiteboards + Real-Time Chat

You can build SOP-style docs, brainstorm visually, and stay in sync with your team, all without paying.

Recurring Tasks

Automate repetitive tasks even on the free plan, which many competitors reserve for paid tiers.

Advanced Notifications & @Mentions

Keep your team aligned with customizable notifications and mentions without needing premium.

Custom Fields (Limited Uses)

You’re allowed a number of Custom Fields uses (up to ~100 uses) even on free. It’s more generous than many tools that don’t allow any Custom Fields unless paid.

Public Sharing of Docs

Share ClickUp Docs externally with a link. This is useful for SOPs or client-facing content. Many free tools block external sharing.

In-App Video Recording

You can record video within ClickUp (e.g., for walkthroughs or demonstrations) even on the free plan. Most tools either charge for that or require external apps.

Top "Truely" Free PM Tools

Top 5 Best Free Project Management Tools in 2025

The strongest free plans, ranked.

  • Unlimited tasks, unlimited members
  • Docs, Tasks, Goals, Dashboards in one app
  • 1,000+ integrations
Screenshot 2025-09-18 at 7.31.05 PM

Screenshot 2025-09-18 at 7.31.05 PM

Integrations

Integrations That Supercharge Free Project Management Software

ClickUp connects with Slack, Zoom, Google Drive, and more—so your workflows stay seamless, even on the free plan.

Slack
Chrome
GitHub
Microsoft Teams
HubSpot
OneDrive
Outlook
CloudApp
Todoist
Trello
Asana
Giphy
Tableau
Discord
Miro
Calendly
Bugsnag
Twilio
LambdaTest
Time Doctor
TimeCamp
TMetric
Timely
Front
Zendesk
Box
Intercom
Google Hangouts Chat
Sunsama
Salesforce
Sleekplan
Slab
PractiTest
ProBackup
Savemyleads
Memtime
Marker.io
n8n
Monitask
Merge
Pably
HelpScout
Integrately
GoogleForms
Hubstaff
AirTable
RingCentral
Station
EasyInsight
GoogleSheets
Evernote
Protractor
Shift
Canny
Support Bee
Unito
Make
Grammarly
Jira
Monday.com
WebWork
Zohoflow
Typeform
Userback
Basecamp
Wrike
Confluence
Clockify
SSO
Jotform
PomoDone
Timeneye
DueFocus
Sentry
Bitbucket
Zoom
Loom
Google Calendar
Figma
GitLab
Webhooks
Everhour
Toggl
Slack
Chrome
GitHub
Microsoft Teams
HubSpot
OneDrive
Outlook
CloudApp
Todoist
Trello
Asana
Giphy
Tableau
Discord
Miro
Calendly
Bugsnag
Twilio
LambdaTest
Time Doctor
TimeCamp
TMetric
Timely
Front
Zendesk
Box
Intercom
Google Hangouts Chat
Sunsama
Salesforce
Sleekplan
Slab
PractiTest
ProBackup
Savemyleads
Memtime
Marker.io
n8n
Monitask
Merge
Pably
HelpScout
Integrately
GoogleForms
Hubstaff
AirTable
RingCentral
Station
EasyInsight
GoogleSheets
Evernote
Protractor
Shift
Canny
Support Bee
Unito
Make
Grammarly
Jira
Monday.com
WebWork
Zohoflow
Typeform
Userback
Basecamp
Wrike
Confluence
Clockify
SSO
Jotform
PomoDone
Timeneye
DueFocus
Sentry
Bitbucket
Zoom
Loom
Google Calendar
Figma
GitLab
Webhooks
Everhour
Toggl
Slack
Chrome
GitHub
Microsoft Teams
HubSpot
OneDrive
Outlook
CloudApp
Todoist
Trello
Asana
Giphy
Tableau
Discord
Miro
Calendly
Bugsnag
Twilio
LambdaTest
Time Doctor
TimeCamp
TMetric
Timely
Front
Zendesk
Box
Intercom
Google Hangouts Chat
Sunsama
Salesforce
Sleekplan
Slab
PractiTest
ProBackup
Savemyleads
Memtime
Marker.io
n8n
Monitask
Merge
Pably
HelpScout
Integrately
GoogleForms
Hubstaff
AirTable
RingCentral
Station
EasyInsight
GoogleSheets
Evernote
Protractor
Shift
Canny
Support Bee
Unito
Make
Grammarly
Jira
Monday.com
WebWork
Zohoflow
Typeform
Userback
Basecamp
Wrike
Confluence
Clockify
SSO
Jotform
PomoDone
Timeneye
DueFocus
Sentry
Bitbucket
Zoom
Loom
Google Calendar
Figma
GitLab
Webhooks
Everhour
Toggl
ClickUp Logo
Slack
Chrome
GitHub
Microsoft Teams
HubSpot
OneDrive
Outlook
CloudApp
Todoist
Trello
Asana
Giphy
Tableau
Discord
Miro
Calendly
Bugsnag
Twilio
LambdaTest
Time Doctor
TimeCamp
TMetric
Timely
Front
Zendesk
Box
Intercom
Google Hangouts Chat
Sunsama
Salesforce
Sleekplan
Slab
PractiTest
ProBackup
Savemyleads
Memtime
Marker.io
n8n
Monitask
Merge
Pably
HelpScout
Integrately
GoogleForms
Hubstaff
AirTable
RingCentral
Station
EasyInsight
GoogleSheets
Evernote
Protractor
Shift
Canny
Support Bee
Unito
Make
Grammarly
Jira
Monday.com
WebWork
Zohoflow
Typeform
Userback
Basecamp
Wrike
Confluence
Clockify
SSO
Jotform
PomoDone
Timeneye
DueFocus
Sentry
Bitbucket
Zoom
Loom
Google Calendar
Figma
GitLab
Webhooks
Everhour
Toggl
Slack
Chrome
GitHub
Microsoft Teams
HubSpot
OneDrive
Outlook
CloudApp
Todoist
Trello
Asana
Giphy
Tableau
Discord
Miro
Calendly
Bugsnag
Twilio
LambdaTest
Time Doctor
TimeCamp
TMetric
Timely
Front
Zendesk
Box
Intercom
Google Hangouts Chat
Sunsama
Salesforce
Sleekplan
Slab
PractiTest
ProBackup
Savemyleads
Memtime
Marker.io
n8n
Monitask
Merge
Pably
HelpScout
Integrately
GoogleForms
Hubstaff
AirTable
RingCentral
Station
EasyInsight
GoogleSheets
Evernote
Protractor
Shift
Canny
Support Bee
Unito
Make
Grammarly
Jira
Monday.com
WebWork
Zohoflow
Typeform
Userback
Basecamp
Wrike
Confluence
Clockify
SSO
Jotform
PomoDone
Timeneye
DueFocus
Sentry
Bitbucket
Zoom
Loom
Google Calendar
Figma
GitLab
Webhooks
Everhour
Toggl
Slack
Chrome
GitHub
Microsoft Teams
HubSpot
OneDrive
Outlook
CloudApp
Todoist
Trello
Asana
Giphy
Tableau
Discord
Miro
Calendly
Bugsnag
Twilio
LambdaTest
Time Doctor
TimeCamp
TMetric
Timely
Front
Zendesk
Box
Intercom
Google Hangouts Chat
Sunsama
Salesforce
Sleekplan
Slab
PractiTest
ProBackup
Savemyleads
Memtime
Marker.io
n8n
Monitask
Merge
Pably
HelpScout
Integrately
GoogleForms
Hubstaff
AirTable
RingCentral
Station
EasyInsight
GoogleSheets
Evernote
Protractor
Shift
Canny
Support Bee
Unito
Make
Grammarly
Jira
Monday.com
WebWork
Zohoflow
Typeform
Userback
Basecamp
Wrike
Confluence
Clockify
SSO
Jotform
PomoDone
Timeneye
DueFocus
Sentry
Bitbucket
Zoom
Loom
Google Calendar
Figma
GitLab
Webhooks
Everhour
Toggl

Use cases

Top Daily Use Cases for ClickUp Free by Team Type

How teams use ClickUp Free Plan daily

Free Project Management Software for Startups

Startups → Stay Lean, Move Fast

  • Run daily standups with notes stored in Docs, linked to tasks.
  • Track bugs, fixes, and product feedback in simple Kanban boards.
  • Convert investor meeting notes into follow-up tasks instantly.
Custom Fields AI 530x365 Bordered Startup Teams
Learn more
Free Project Management Software for Agencies

Agencies → Deliver on Time, Every Time

  • Manage daily production workflows for content, design, or ads.
  • Use task comments as mini client-approval threads.
  • Log hours with the built-in time tracker for accurate billing.
Task - Agencies no bg
Learn more
Free PM Software for Remote Teams

Remote Teams → Stay Synced Across Time Zones

  • Replace daily check-in meetings with recurring async tasks.
  • Keep SOPs, playbooks, and onboarding docs centralized.
  • Share dashboards to keep everyone aligned on deadlines.
Learn more
Free PM Software for Students

Students & Freelancers → Balance Workloads with Ease

  • Break projects or coursework into manageable daily to-dos.
  • Set reminders and due dates to avoid missed deadlines.
  • Track revisions, invoices, and deliverables in one workspace.
Learn more
Free PM Software for Non-Profits

Nonprofits → Do More with Less

  • Plan daily outreach or fundraising tasks with reminders.
  • Track volunteer schedules and event prep in shared calendars.
  • Store donor lists, grant notes, and meeting minutes in Docs.
Learn more

FAQs

Frequently Asked Questions on Free Project Management Software

ClickUp

Stop juggling spreadsheets. Start managing projects smarter.

Ditch manual tracking and bring all your tasks, docs, and goals into one place.

AccentAccentAccentAccentAccent
clickup-brain-1
ClickUp 3.0

The everything app, for work.

24/7 support

Weekly updates

Secure and compliant

99.9% uptime