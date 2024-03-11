June 19th from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM CEST

Virtual Brain Food

AI & Pizza Mastery for Women in Marketing

It's a weird time for marketers.

The pressure on marketers to deliver more with fewer resources is growing, and the future of marketing is becoming unpredictable. With AI reshaping the landscape, creating standout campaigns is more challenging than ever.

We could all use a little food for thought when it comes to mastering AI in Marketing.

Explore below and find out why you won't regret joining this virtual event.


Event Details

  •  Date: Wednesday, June 19th
  •  Time: From 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM CEST (UTC +2)
  •  Location: Online - Zoom Meeting

Introducing ClickUp Brain Food Event

A curated series of virtual events designed for marketers who are eager to expand their network, gain practical insights into utilizing AI beyond just copywriting, and even learn how to make an impressive homemade pizza.

Actionable AI takeaways

The rise of AI is compelling marketers to fully leverage its capabilities or risk falling behind in the competitive landscape.

Make new friends- 1

Speed Networking

Break into smaller groups to meet different operational leaders and discuss the systems and set-up's that drive operational efficiency.

Pizza Making

Pizza-making Workshop

Learn to make pizza with a top chef! You'll receive a free guide and a gift card to craft the perfect pizza in your kitchen.

Virtual Brain Food Event Series

Can't make it this time?

Choose the event that fits your schedule, no matter where you are in the world.

AI & Pizza Mastery for Women in Marketing

Perfect for: Women in North & South America
Date: Wednesday, May 22nd
Time: 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM CDT (UTC -5)

AI & Pizza Mastery for Marketers

Perfect for: Asia & Australia
Date: Wednesday, June 5th
Time: 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM AEST (UTC +10)

AI & Pizza Mastery for Women in Marketing

Perfect for: Women in Europe
Date: Wednesday, June 19th
Time: 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM CEST (UTC +2)

AI & Pizza Mastery for Marketers

Perfect for: UK & Europe
Date: Wednesday, July 3rd
Time: 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM CEST (UTC +2)

AI & Pizza Mastery for Marketers

Perfect for: North & South America
Date: Wednesday, July 17th
Time: 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM CDT (UTC -5)

Testimonials

What attendees said about ClickUp events

I loved meeting folks and making connections and over whiskey was super fun... I would definitely participate in another one! Keep them coming.

Anonymous

Great work - very interesting and appreciate the opportunity to join and learn more about ClickUp.

Anonymous

Great idea, right amount of people. I think a little more focus to the presentation/discussion topics would help at future events personally, but of course we had great conversations regardless. Thank you

Anonymous

Would be great to keep it to an hour next time, but I very much enjoyed it!

Anonymous

I really enjoyed the program - at the beginning I thought 2 hours may be too long, but it went by very quickly, and was a good mix of marketing content and whiskey tasting. A fun way to spend a Thursday evening.

Anonymous

Great event! Should have more topics, more discussion and sharing.

Anonymous

Space is limited—save your spot today!

Don't miss your chance to elevate efficiency, build valuable connections, and master pizza-making.

