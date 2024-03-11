July 17th from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM CDT
It's a weird time for marketers.
The pressure on marketers to deliver more with fewer resources is growing, and the future of marketing is becoming unpredictable. With AI reshaping the landscape, creating standout campaigns is more challenging than ever.
We could all use a little food for thought when it comes to mastering AI in Marketing.
Explore below and find out why you won't regret joining this virtual event.
Event Details
A curated series of virtual events designed for marketers who are eager to expand their network, gain practical insights into utilizing AI beyond just copywriting, and even learn how to make an impressive homemade pizza.
The rise of AI is compelling marketers to fully leverage its capabilities or risk falling behind in the competitive landscape.
Break into smaller groups to meet different operational leaders and discuss the systems and set-up's that drive operational efficiency.
Learn to make pizza with a top chef! You'll receive a free guide and a gift card to craft the perfect pizza in your kitchen.
Virtual Brain Food Event Series
Choose the event that fits your schedule, no matter where you are in the world.
Perfect for: Women in North & South America
Date: Wednesday, May 22nd
Time: 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM CDT (UTC -5)
Perfect for: Asia & Australia
Date: Wednesday, June 5th
Time: 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM AEST (UTC +10)
Perfect for: Women in Europe
Date: Wednesday, June 19th
Time: 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM CEST (UTC +2)
Perfect for: UK & Europe
Date: Wednesday, July 3rd
Time: 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM CEST (UTC +2)
Perfect for: North & South America
Date: Wednesday, July 17th
Time: 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM CDT (UTC -5)
Testimonials
Anonymous
Anonymous
Anonymous
Anonymous
Anonymous
Anonymous
Don't miss your chance to elevate efficiency, build valuable connections, and master pizza-making.