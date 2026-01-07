Join us for a month-long live event series that's designed to help you do more than humanly possible with the help of Super Agents.
Sign up for as many events as you'd like, they're all FREE.
For ClickUp customers and leaders who want a hands‑on, in‑person deep dive into Super Agents and AI‑powered work. Join us in Miami for Brain Food, an intimate working session with live demos, practical workflows, and direct access to our experts so you leave with agents you can put to work immediately. Seats are limited—save your spot now.
For current customers, prospects, and AI‑curious leaders in Miami who want to celebrate the launch of ClickUp Super Agents with the team. Join us for an evening of demos, drinks, and networking as we showcase how Super Agents unlock a new way to work.
Get an introduction to the most intuitive AI Agents on the planet. Learn why we built Super Agents, and live demos showing how to get them into any workflow
Join us in San Diego for a Secret Supper you'll never forget! Forge meaningful connects and get expert live demo's on how to build your own Super Agent!
This session is all about transformation—demonstrating how power users can scale Super Agents across their teams to automate, optimize, and elevate work across the entire Workspace.
This session is designed for new and beginner-level ClickUp users who want to get up to speed quickly, set up their Workspace efficiently, and learn best practices for getting value from ClickUp and Super Agents right away.
Unlock a new level of focus and output for your team in 2026 with Super Agents in ClickUp. Join our live event to see real‑world, department‑specific workflows you can roll out fast so your team can accelerate results, eliminate Work Sprawl, and start the new year strong.
For ClickUp customers and community members who want to see how other teams are actually using Super Agents in the wild. This live community webinar spotlights real customer stories, showing agentic workflows across marketing, ops, and product with plenty of time for Q&A.
This session is for anyone looking to take their ClickUp skills to the next level. Walk away knowing how to use Super Agents in real workflows to save time and reduce manual work.
Join a deep dive for CIOs and IT leaders on why ClickUp’s AI & Super Agents platform beats stitching together point solutions. We’ll unpack the architecture, security, and real agent use cases so you can make confident build vs. buy decisions for enterprise AI.
Give your small business AI teammates that actually help, not hype. Join our expert-led workshop to see how ClickUp AI can speed up operations, cut Work Sprawl, and consolidate your tech stack so your team can do more in 2026.
Join our Super Agents team for a live Reddit AMA on January 22nd, 2026. This is your chance to get your burning questions answered directly from the ClickUp Innovation Team.
We're turning your requests into reality with this interactive, live workshop on Super Agents! Roll up your sleeves and work alongside our team in a hands-on session designed to help you build, customize, and launch Super Agents tailored to your workflow.