6 November, 6:30 PM
At ClickUp, we believe in innovation, and our leadership events are no exception. Join us for an exciting evening at our Secret Supper series. On Thursday, 6 November, a select number of guests will join us in Oslo for a meal they won't soon forget.
Prepare yourself for networking beyond the norm. Attendees will forge meaningful connections in an atmosphere that celebrates creativity and forward-thinking. You won't simply be having dinner; you'll be part of a culinary journey where every course is designed to surprise and delight your senses.
Don't miss the chance to be part of something truly unique — an underground networking event that will redefine how you think about professional gatherings.
6:30 pm: Welcome and Happy Half Hour.
7:30 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a course-by-course meal.
10:00 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Location: Step into a realm where contemporary art dances with luxurious design, creating an ambiance that whispers both intrigue and elegance. Here, panoramic views of the Oslofjord blend seamlessly with curated masterpieces, inviting you to immerse yourself in an experience that transcends the ordinary.
Menu notes: Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options are available; for additional dietary requirements, please let us know in advance.