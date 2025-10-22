19 November, 6:30 PM

ClickUp: Secret Supper Auckland

At ClickUp, we believe in innovation, and our leadership events are no exception. Join us for an exciting evening at our Secret Supper series. On Wednesday, 19 November, a select number of guests will join us in Auckland for a meal they won't soon forget.

Prepare yourself for networking beyond the norm. Attendees will forge meaningful connections in an atmosphere that celebrates creativity and forward-thinking. You won't simply be having dinner; you'll be part of a culinary journey where every course is designed to surprise and delight your senses.

Don't miss the chance to be part of something truly unique — an underground networking event that will redefine how you think about professional gatherings.

Begone, boring executive dinners! Normal networking? Hard pass.

Agenda


6:30 pm: Welcome and Happy Half Hour.

7:30 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a three-course meal.

  • Dinner and insights: We'll feast while listening to interviews with industry experts in the Exec Suite Hot Seat, and watch a ClickUp Expert demo.

10:00 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.

Event info

Location: Perched above the shimmering waters, this secret venue offers a luxurious ambiance where the freshest seafood delights are served amidst panoramic harbour views. Its all-weather deck and elegant private rooms provide a versatile setting for any event, blending modern sophistication with timeless charm.

Menu notes: Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options are available; for additional dietary requirements, please let us know in advance.

ClickUp

What to expect


  • Network with industry leaders from diverse sectors during an unconventional, exclusive dining experience
  • Share innovative ideas and strategies for enhancing productivity
  • Gain strategic insights and see how ClickUp streamlines operations at scale

See you there?

