19 November, 6:30 PM
At ClickUp, we believe in innovation, and our leadership events are no exception. Join us for an exciting evening at our Secret Supper series. On Wednesday, 19 November, a select number of guests will join us in Auckland for a meal they won't soon forget.
Prepare yourself for networking beyond the norm. Attendees will forge meaningful connections in an atmosphere that celebrates creativity and forward-thinking. You won't simply be having dinner; you'll be part of a culinary journey where every course is designed to surprise and delight your senses.
Don't miss the chance to be part of something truly unique — an underground networking event that will redefine how you think about professional gatherings.
6:30 pm: Welcome and Happy Half Hour.
7:30 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a three-course meal.
10:00 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Location: Perched above the shimmering waters, this secret venue offers a luxurious ambiance where the freshest seafood delights are served amidst panoramic harbour views. Its all-weather deck and elegant private rooms provide a versatile setting for any event, blending modern sophistication with timeless charm.
Menu notes: Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options are available; for additional dietary requirements, please let us know in advance.