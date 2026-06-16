Manage Your Projects Like a Pro

Project management doesn't need to feel chaotic. In this session, we'll walk through three practical ways to run projects in ClickUp, from simple foundations to advanced agent-powered workflows, so you'll leave with ideas you can use right away.
Date: Thursday, June 25, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET
• A clearer way to structure incoming work so project requests start with the right context.
• Practical examples of how to track timelines, dependencies, and progress without adding more manual status work.
• A better understanding of what more mature project management can look like inside ClickUp.
• A concrete view of how agent-powered workflows can help teams monitor project health and surface risks faster.
Lead Ecosystem & Field Marketing Manager at ClickUp
Elliot has spent years living inside ClickUp so you don't have to figure it out alone. He's the person who lights up when someone discovers a feature they didn't know existed, and he's made it his mission to create those moments for ClickUp users. Whether he's running live workshops, building enablement programs, or geeking out over a clever automations, Elliot brings infectious energy and a gift for making complex workflows feel surprisingly simple.