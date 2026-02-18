Virtual event

How to Become an AI-Native PMO Org

Most PMOs are stuck babysitting spreadsheets, chasing status updates, and fighting fires across disconnected tools. In this session, you’ll see how modern PMO teams are using ClickUp to become truly AI-native—standing up a single system of record for projects and portfolios, then layering in AI to keep everything on track.

Session 1:
Date: Wednesday, February 25
Time: 12:00 PM PST / 3:00 PM EST

Session 2:
Date: Thursday, February 26
Time: 12:00 PM GMT

Event details

What you'll learn

By the end of the session, you’ll learn how to:

  • Build a PMO source of truth in ClickUp that gives real-time visibility across projects.
  • Stand up a modern PMO faster—with pre-built views, dashboards, and automations tuned for PMO teams.
  • Layer in AI to keep work on track: summarizing status, flagging risks, and surfacing decision-ready insights for leadership.
  • Clarify the roles of quick-start solutions vs. deeper, workflow-integrated automations so your team can start fast.
The old way vs new way

Why modern PMOs are choosing ClickUp over spreadsheet-driven project tools

AI‑curious, status-only PMO

  • Chasing updates across decks, spreadsheets, and point tools
  • Status meetings that surface problems after dates slip
  • Siloed project data with no clean portfolio view
  • Manual, one-off reports for every leadership request
  • Governance that lives in manual tools instead of workflows

AI‑native PMO in ClickUp

  • Unified source of truth for projects
  • Live views that surface risks and blockers in real time
  • AI-assisted summaries that highlight where to intervene
  • Intake, approvals, and governance baked into everyday workflows
  • AI-driven workflows that auto-route work, trigger next steps, and keep every initiative moving without manual chasing
Featured speakers

Meet your experts

Kyle Coleman

GVP of Marketing at ClickUp

Angela Bunner

Field CTO

Devin Stoker

Director, Solutions Center of Excellence

