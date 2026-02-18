How to Become an AI-Native PMO Org

Most PMOs are stuck babysitting spreadsheets, chasing status updates, and fighting fires across disconnected tools. In this session, you’ll see how modern PMO teams are using ClickUp to become truly AI-native—standing up a single system of record for projects and portfolios, then layering in AI to keep everything on track.

Session 1:

Date: Wednesday, February 25

Time: 12:00 PM PST / 3:00 PM EST

Session 2:

Date: Thursday, February 26

Time: 12:00 PM GMT