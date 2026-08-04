Virtual event

How High-Performing Teams Run Projects

See how high-performing teams use ClickUp to plan work, align stakeholders, and keep execution moving across creative, product, ops, and more. This practical session will show how top teams structure projects, improve visibility, and build workflows that scale.

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026
Time: 12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET

Event details

This session will cover:

• A clear picture of what strong project-management best practices look like across multiple team types, not just within one function.
• Practical ways to improve ownership, handoffs, and visibility across cross-functional work.
• A framework for building project-management workflows that teams will actually adopt and use.
• Concrete ideas they can apply in ClickUp to make execution more consistent and easier to manage.

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Featured speakers

Meet your experts

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Kyle Coleman

GVP Marketing
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Elliot Rossbach

Lead Ecosystem & Field Marketing Manager
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