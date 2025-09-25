Demystifying Agentic AI: ClickUp Certified Agents

Does your team struggle with agent creation and how to implement them for real impact?

Join us as we show how to unlock a whole new level of productivity with certified, expert-built Agents for your most complex tasks and workflows.

Event details

What you'll learn

Learn how ClickUp Certified Agents deliver secure, reliable, and impactful automation for every team, including how to:

  • Centralize Agent management for full transparency and control
  • Automate complex Agentic workflows for every team
  • Confidently scale AI-powered work with Certified Agents
Certified Agents Webinar Hero

The old way vs new way

Why teams are shifting to Certified Agent workflows

Manual work and DIY agents

  • Manual, repetitive tasks drain team energy
  • Siloed tools and unclear Agent solutions
  • Uncertainty and risk in scaling AI
  • Limited visibility and reporting

ClickUp Certified Agents

  • Expert-built and tested Agent workflows in one platform
  • Certified Agents automate your most complex tasks
  • Secure and rigorously tested Agents for every team
  • Full transparency and control with centralized management

Get the recording and Certified Agents Playbook

Register to get everything your team needs to master Agents and AI-powered productivity with ClickUp.

Live Q A

Live demos & Q&A

See exactly how Certified Agents can automate your workflows—from onboarding to advanced process automation—and get your questions answered by ClickUp experts.

Webinar recording

Full event recording

Can’t make it live? No worries. All registrants will receive the complete webinar recording to watch and share at your convenience.

Certified Agents Playbook

Certified Agents Playbook

Get exclusive access to our Certified Agents Playbook—a step-by-step guide to transforming manual, repetitive work into streamlined, AI-driven processes.

Happy people consultation

Free expert consultation

Get a free, no-pressure consultation with our experts to review your current workflows and how ClickUp can help your business grow.

Featured speakers

Meet your experts

devin stoker webinar headshot

Devin Stoker

Director of Solutions Center of Excellence at ClickUp

sean hardy webinar headshot

Sean Hardy

Head of Solutions Consulting

samantha peloquin webinar headshot

Samantha Peloquin

Strategic Solutions Engineer

ClickUp

Ready to put Certified Agents to work?

Register today to save your spot and get access to all exclusive resources!

