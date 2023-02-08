Subprocessors

Policies

ClickUp Infrastructure Subprocessors

Sub-processor Purpose of processing Location(s) More Information
Amazon Web Services Infrastructure (Cloud Service Provider) USA, Brazil, Ireland, Germany, India, Australia, South Korea https://aws.amazon.com/contact-us/compliance-support/
Elastic Infrastructure (Cloud Service Provider) USA, Germany https://www.elastic.co/security-and-compliance

ClickUp Platform Subprocessors

Sub-processor Purpose of processing Location(s) More Information
Amplitude Analytics on product use USA https://amplitude.com/amplitude-security-and-privacy
Avalara Sales tax reporting USA https://www.avalara.com/us/en/legal/privacy-policy.html
Braintree Credit card payments USA https://www.braintreepayments.com/ca/features/data-security
Census Data warehouse integration USA https://www.getcensus.com/security
Codox Collaborative editing USA https://www.codox.io/privacy.html
Datadog Application and infrastructure monitoring USA https://www.datadoghq.com/security/
Flatfile Data imports USA, Germany https://flatfile.com/privacy/
Functional Software, Inc. - Sentry Mobile application monitoring USA https://sentry.io/privacy/
Google Firebase, Google Analytics Mobile app notifications, analytics USA https://cloud.google.com/security/compliance
Honeycomb Application monitoring USA https://www.honeycomb.io/privacy/
Iterable Customer engagement USA https://iterable.com/trust/privacy-policy/
Lacework Application and infrastructure monitoring USA https://www.lacework.com/trust/
Logz.io Application monitoring USA https://logz.io/solutions/compliance/
Nylas Email, calendar, and contact integrations USA https://www.nylas.com/platform/security
OpenAI Application AI functionality USA https://openai.com/privacy/
Oracle Netsuite Subscription management USA https://www.oracle.com/trust/
Pendo Analytics on product use USA https://www.pendo.io/data-privacy-security/
Singlular Lab, Inc Analytics on product use USA https://www.singular.net/data-security-privacy/
Segment Data warehouse, customer data platform USA https://segment.com/legal/privacy/
SlashNext Application Security defense functionality USA https://www.slashnext.com/privacy-policy/
Snowflake Data warehouse USA https://www.snowflake.com/
Stripe Credit card payments USA https://stripe.com/privacy-center/legal
strongDM Infrastructure access platform USA https://www.strongdm.com/privacy
Tableau Data visualization USA https://www.tableau.com/security
Twilio Two-factor authentication codes USA https://www.twilio.com/legal/privacy

ClickUp Platform Customer Support Subprocessors

Sub-processor Purpose of processing Location(s) More Information
Ada Chatbot USA https://www.ada.cx/privacy
Canny Product feedback USA https://canny.io/privacy
Forethought Customer service automation USA https://forethought.ai/compliance/
Salesforce Customer relationship management (CRM) USA https://security.salesforce.com/
Zendesk Customer support communication (chat and email) USA https://www.zendesk.com/trust-center/

Additional or Professional Services

Sub-processor Purpose of processing Location(s) More Information
Skilljar for ClickUp University Learning management system USA https://www.skilljar.com/privacy/
Workato for ClickUp Professional Services Enterprise integration platform USA https://www.workato.com/legal/security
  • Last updated date: Feb 8, 2023

To receive notifications for DPA and Sub-processor changes, please input your email below.

