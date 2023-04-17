Event overview

Once the curtain fell on LevelUp 2023, we knew we'd absolutely crushed it. We broadcast 26 action-packed sessions to 30,000+ attendees worldwide across our digital platform and social channels, all without a hitch.

We also delivered exciting experiences; a pre-party with a DJ, a digital photobooth, giveaways, an interactive unicorn game (really!) and more. Yup, it was pretty epic. We set an entirely new bar for an event experience—for ourselves and for our customers.

So, how did we pull off our biggest event ever?

The secret sauce was our very own platform, ClickUp.