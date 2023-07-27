ClickUp 3.0 Productivity, reimagined

More Features

ClickUp 3.0 has even more in store for you. Discover dozens of new features and

product innovations designed to make you more productive than ever.

Command Center Create keyboard shortcuts that enable you to take action on anything, anywhere.

Conditional Logic in Forms Build smarter forms that can handle your most complex workflows.

Custom Field Manager It's never been easier to manage, edit, and search for your custom fields in one place.

App Center Explore, configure and manage hundreds of seamless integrations in one place.

Events & Meetings Enhanced Google Calendar sync brings your work context and meetings closer together.

Task View A cleaner and more flexible design makes it easier to focus on the task at hand.

Global Action Bar Get fast access to key work and content with a tool bar that knows what you need.

New Mobile App Put all of the power of ClickUp in your pocket and work on the go faster than ever before.

Multitasking Tray A newly designed tray anchored to the bottom of the screen makes accessing work easier.

Whiteboards Change the way you collaborate by embedding tools, tasks, and content into Whiteboards.

Sidebar More speed, less clutter, fewer distractions, so you can focus on the work that matters most.

Collaboration Engine Work seamlessly with your teammates, whether in real time or asynchronously.

Table View Power through tasks in record time with a redesigned and more responsive Table View.

Automations Leveraged new Automation types to automate work even further.