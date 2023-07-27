ClickUp 3.0 Productivity, reimagined

Shockingly simple and more powerful than ever before — ClickUp 3.0 redefines
productivity (again). Join the waitlist to be among the first to experience ClickUp 3.0.
A new foundation built on cutting-edge architecture, designed
to unlock the next generation of productivity.
Discover epic new features that help you, and the teams
you work with, work better together.
Instantly find any file, whether it's in ClickUp, a connected app, or your local drive, all from one place.
Create new task types to fully represent just about anything you want to manage in ClickUp - accounts, cases, backlog items, and more.
See work and notifications side-by-side with a newly designed Inbox that gives you the context you need to crush your tasks like never before.
Clean and intuitive. Modern and uncluttered. Getting work done never looked (or felt) so good.
Unleash your creativity with our new Canvas technology, which turns ClickUp into
a dynamic surface that you can customize to the way you work best.
Say goodbye to workday chaos and hello to supercharged productivity. Hit the ground running with a personalized Home that automatically surfaces your most important work first, along with the context you need to GSD faster.
Don't waste time digging for context, sending status updates, or looking for project summaries. Get a quick view of all the work happening within any Space, Folder, or List.
One convenient location to find and access all of your files. Create a personalized view or save curated collections that make finding and sharing information incredibly easy.
Automagically generate creative ideas, summarize lengthy
text, and elevate your writing skills - in seconds.
ClickUp 3.0 has even more in store for you. Discover dozens of new features and
product innovations designed to make you more productive than ever.
Create keyboard shortcuts that enable you to take action on anything, anywhere.
Build smarter forms that can handle your most complex workflows.
It's never been easier to manage, edit, and search for your custom fields in one place.
Explore, configure and manage hundreds of seamless integrations in one place.
Enhanced Google Calendar sync brings your work context and meetings closer together.
A cleaner and more flexible design makes it easier to focus on the task at hand.
Get fast access to key work and content with a tool bar that knows what you need.
Put all of the power of ClickUp in your pocket and work on the go faster than ever before.
A newly designed tray anchored to the bottom of the screen makes accessing work easier.
Change the way you collaborate by embedding tools, tasks, and content into Whiteboards.
More speed, less clutter, fewer distractions, so you can focus on the work that matters most.
Work seamlessly with your teammates, whether in real time or asynchronously.
Power through tasks in record time with a redesigned and more responsive Table View.
Leveraged new Automation types to automate work even further.
Tailor sprint durations to match everyone’s work days plus get more accurate sprint reporting.
Join the 3.0 waitlist