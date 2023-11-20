Step into the future

Supercharge your productivity with ClickUp's latest
groundbreaking update, available now!

Task views

new

Choose from three dynamic task layouts to match to your mode of working.

Task views Watch Video

Task Types

new

Represent any type of work using your team's unique work terminology.

Task Types Watch Video

Item Hubs

new

It's easier than ever to search and manage your Docs, Dashboards, and Whiteboards.

Item Hubs Watch Video

Custom Field Manager

new

Easily manage, edit, and search for your custom fields in one place.

Custom Field Manager Watch Video

Location Overview

new

Get a top-down view of your Spaces and Folders, and easily navigate to your Recents.

Location Overview Watch Video

Inbox

new

See your new notifications in real-time, intuitively organized for you by priority.

Inbox Watch Video

See all features

Why ClickUp 3.0

Shockingly fast, incredibly simple, and more powerful than ever,
enabling you and your teams to achieve more.

Completely reimagined
look and

Completely Reimagined Look and Experience
  • 2x
    Faster App Performance
  • 3x
    Faster Task & List Views
  • 5x
    Faster Search
  • Global Action Bar
  • Task Types
  • Task Views
  • New Mobile App
  • Conditional Logic Forms
  • Command Center

New Productivity
Boosting Features

AI-Powered

AI-Powered

Rock-solid
Reliability99.9%

Learn the all new ClickUp

Join our ClickUp experts for in-depth sessions to help you boost
your productivity and get the most out of our new features and functionality.

Video tutorials

Learn from our bite-sized tutorial videos, designed to help you familiarize yourself with the new ClickUp in no time!

Start watching

Webinars

Join our Product Managers for in-depth live demos and Q&As, highlighting the more relevant ClickUp features and functionalities.

Mon20
Tue21
Mon27
Wed29
See all webinars
Live

Roundtable

Join our Product Managers for in-depth live demos and Q&As, highlighting the more relevant ClickUp features and functionalities.

Coming Soon

Hire an expert

Boost your ClickUp 3.0 journey with our certified experts, here to guide and optimize your experience seamlessly.

Find an expert

Can’t find what you’re looking for?

Contact us

Access help docs or connect with our team.

Share feedback

Have a suggestion or want to report an issue?

Vote on features

Take part in shaping the future of ClickUp!