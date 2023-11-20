Step into the future
Supercharge your productivity with ClickUp's latest
groundbreaking update, available now!
Item Hubs
It's easier than ever to search and manage your Docs, Dashboards, and Whiteboards.
Custom Field Manager
Easily manage, edit, and search for your custom fields in one place.
Location Overview
Get a top-down view of your Spaces and Folders, and easily navigate to your Recents.
Inbox
See your new notifications in real-time, intuitively organized for you by priority.
Item Hubs
It's easier than ever to search and manage your Docs, Dashboards, and Whiteboards.
Custom Field Manager
Easily manage, edit, and search for your custom fields in one place.
Location Overview
Get a top-down view of your Spaces and Folders, and easily navigate to your Recents.
Inbox
See your new notifications in real-time, intuitively organized for you by priority.
Item Hubs
It's easier than ever to search and manage your Docs, Dashboards, and Whiteboards.
Custom Field Manager
Easily manage, edit, and search for your custom fields in one place.
Location Overview
Get a top-down view of your Spaces and Folders, and easily navigate to your Recents.
Inbox
See your new notifications in real-time, intuitively organized for you by priority.
Item Hubs
It's easier than ever to search and manage your Docs, Dashboards, and Whiteboards.
Custom Field Manager
Easily manage, edit, and search for your custom fields in one place.
Location Overview
Get a top-down view of your Spaces and Folders, and easily navigate to your Recents.
Inbox
See your new notifications in real-time, intuitively organized for you by priority.
Item Hubs
It's easier than ever to search and manage your Docs, Dashboards, and Whiteboards.
Custom Field Manager
Easily manage, edit, and search for your custom fields in one place.
Location Overview
Get a top-down view of your Spaces and Folders, and easily navigate to your Recents.
Inbox
See your new notifications in real-time, intuitively organized for you by priority.
Item Hubs
It's easier than ever to search and manage your Docs, Dashboards, and Whiteboards.
Custom Field Manager
Easily manage, edit, and search for your custom fields in one place.
Location Overview
Get a top-down view of your Spaces and Folders, and easily navigate to your Recents.
Inbox
See your new notifications in real-time, intuitively organized for you by priority.
Item Hubs
It's easier than ever to search and manage your Docs, Dashboards, and Whiteboards.
Custom Field Manager
Easily manage, edit, and search for your custom fields in one place.
Location Overview
Get a top-down view of your Spaces and Folders, and easily navigate to your Recents.
Inbox
See your new notifications in real-time, intuitively organized for you by priority.
Item Hubs
It's easier than ever to search and manage your Docs, Dashboards, and Whiteboards.
Custom Field Manager
Easily manage, edit, and search for your custom fields in one place.
Location Overview
Get a top-down view of your Spaces and Folders, and easily navigate to your Recents.
Inbox
See your new notifications in real-time, intuitively organized for you by priority.
Item Hubs
It's easier than ever to search and manage your Docs, Dashboards, and Whiteboards.
Custom Field Manager
Easily manage, edit, and search for your custom fields in one place.
Location Overview
Get a top-down view of your Spaces and Folders, and easily navigate to your Recents.
Inbox
See your new notifications in real-time, intuitively organized for you by priority.
Item Hubs
It's easier than ever to search and manage your Docs, Dashboards, and Whiteboards.
Custom Field Manager
Easily manage, edit, and search for your custom fields in one place.
Location Overview
Get a top-down view of your Spaces and Folders, and easily navigate to your Recents.
Inbox
See your new notifications in real-time, intuitively organized for you by priority.
Item Hubs
It's easier than ever to search and manage your Docs, Dashboards, and Whiteboards.
Custom Field Manager
Easily manage, edit, and search for your custom fields in one place.
Location Overview
Get a top-down view of your Spaces and Folders, and easily navigate to your Recents.
Inbox
See your new notifications in real-time, intuitively organized for you by priority.
Item Hubs
It's easier than ever to search and manage your Docs, Dashboards, and Whiteboards.
Custom Field Manager
Easily manage, edit, and search for your custom fields in one place.
Location Overview
Get a top-down view of your Spaces and Folders, and easily navigate to your Recents.
Inbox
See your new notifications in real-time, intuitively organized for you by priority.
Why ClickUp 3.0
Shockingly fast, incredibly simple, and more powerful than ever,
enabling you and your teams to achieve more.
Completely reimagined
look and
- 2xFaster App Performance
- 3xFaster Task & List Views
- 5xFaster Search
- Global Action Bar
- Task Types
- Task Views
- New Mobile App
- Conditional Logic Forms
- Command Center
New Productivity
Boosting Features
AI-Powered
Rock-solid
Reliability99.9%
Learn the all new ClickUp
Join our ClickUp experts for in-depth sessions to help you boost
your productivity and get the most out of our new features and functionality.
Video tutorials
Learn from our bite-sized tutorial videos, designed to help you familiarize yourself with the new ClickUp in no time!
Webinars
Join our Product Managers for in-depth live demos and Q&As, highlighting the more relevant ClickUp features and functionalities.
ClickUp 3.0 and ICOR®: Revolutionizing Team Productivity
Manage Your Projects Like a Pro with ClickUp 3.0
Unleash Your Agile Workflows with ClickUp 3.0
Roundtable
Join our Product Managers for in-depth live demos and Q&As, highlighting the more relevant ClickUp features and functionalities.
Hire an expert
Boost your ClickUp 3.0 journey with our certified experts, here to guide and optimize your experience seamlessly.