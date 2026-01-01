ClickUp
Userbot
Task management with statuses, assignees, and due dates
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Task dependencies and relationships
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom Fields for workflow customization
Recurring tasks for routine work
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Real-time Chat for team collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Autopilot Agents for task automation
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Free Forever plan with unlimited members