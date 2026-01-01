The #1 Userbot Alternative

Userbot trains chatbots. ClickUp runs your business.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and automations so teams execute strategy without switching between disconnected tools.
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ClickUp vs Userbot

Userbot automates conversations. ClickUp automates work—from intake to delivery, with no tool sprawl.

Userbot

  • Chatbot-focused platform for customer conversations
  • Limited to conversational AI and NLP workflows
  • No native project management or task tracking
  • Requires integrations for broader work management
  • Conversation volume limits on lower tiers

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 100+ automations for workflows beyond chatbots
  • Native time tracking and reporting for accountability
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Dashboards
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Userbot

ClickUp delivers end-to-end work management with tasks, docs, automations, and AI. Userbot focuses on chatbot conversations—great for support, but not built for running projects.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Userbot

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with statuses, assignees, and due dates
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Task dependencies and relationships
Automations & Workflows
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom Fields for workflow customization
Recurring tasks for routine work
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat for team collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Autopilot Agents for task automation
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited members
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