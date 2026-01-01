The #1 TOP PRODUCER Alternative

TOP PRODUCER schedules follow-ups. ClickUp closes deals.

ClickUp unites contact management, transaction tracking, automated workflows, and team collaboration so real estate teams close more deals without juggling disconnected tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Build your real estate business on one platform

ClickUp vs TOP PRODUCER

TOP PRODUCER locks essential features behind expensive tiers and forces separate personal and team accounts. ClickUp gives you unlimited contacts, tasks, and members on the Free plan.

TOP PRODUCER

  • Mandatory paid tiers for advanced features
  • Separate personal and team accounts create confusion
  • Limited protocol support beyond core CRM functions
  • Frequent update prompts disrupt workflow
  • Steep learning curve for new users

ClickUp

  • Unlimited contacts, tasks, and members on Free plan
  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Custom Fields for property details and client preferences
  • 100+ automations for lead nurturing and follow-ups
  • Real-time collaboration without account confusion
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with TOP PRODUCER?

ClickUp consolidates contact management, transaction tracking, automated follow-ups, and team collaboration in one platform. Eliminate tool sprawl and reduce complexity while scaling your real estate business.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

TOP PRODUCER

Contact & Lead Management
Unlimited contact storage
360° contact view with complete history
Multi-source lead capture and import
150+ lead sources
Social media data enrichment
Automatic social insights
Workflow Automation & Follow-ups
Automated lead response and nurturing
Requires STREAMLINE tier
Custom workflow templates
Dynamic workflows on STREAMLINE tier
Smart follow-up prioritization
AI-powered coach on STREAMLINE tier
Recurring tasks and reminders
Communication & Collaboration
Real-time Chat
Unlimited SMS messaging
Two-way text messaging
Email and calendar sync
Unified personal and team workspace
Separate personal and team accounts
Assign comments as action items
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistant for emails and messages
AI Author on ENGAGE tier
AI-powered Connected Search
AI Notetaker for meetings
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Email and text templates
Customizable templates on STREAMLINE tier
Views & Visualization
Multiple view types
Calendar and pipeline views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Dashboards
Real Estate Specific Features
MLS integration and property insights
Automatic listing data and status updates
Transaction management
Unlimited transactions with reminders
Automated market reports
MLS-powered reports on ENGAGE tier
Commission tracking
Built-in commission tracking on STREAMLINE tier
Pricing & Access
Free plan with unlimited members
Paid tiers required for advanced features
No mandatory login for basic features
Login required for full functionality
Offline Mode
Requires internet for syncing
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CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
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GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT