ClickUp
TOP PRODUCER
Unlimited contact storage
360° contact view with complete history
Multi-source lead capture and import
150+ lead sources
Social media data enrichment
Automatic social insights
Automated lead response and nurturing
Requires STREAMLINE tier
Custom workflow templates
Dynamic workflows on STREAMLINE tier
Smart follow-up prioritization
AI-powered coach on STREAMLINE tier
Recurring tasks and reminders
Real-time Chat
Unlimited SMS messaging
Two-way text messaging
Email and calendar sync
Unified personal and team workspace
Separate personal and team accounts
Assign comments as action items
AI writing assistant for emails and messages
AI Author on ENGAGE tier
AI-powered Connected Search
AI Notetaker for meetings
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Email and text templates
Customizable templates on STREAMLINE tier
Multiple view types
Calendar and pipeline views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Dashboards
MLS integration and property insights
Automatic listing data and status updates
Transaction management
Unlimited transactions with reminders
Automated market reports
MLS-powered reports on ENGAGE tier
Commission tracking
Built-in commission tracking on STREAMLINE tier
Free plan with unlimited members
Paid tiers required for advanced features
No mandatory login for basic features
Login required for full functionality
Offline Mode
Requires internet for syncing