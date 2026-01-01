The #1 SimpleWorks Alternative

SimpleWorks automates processes. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching between CRM, BPM, and project tools.
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ClickUp vs SimpleWorks

SimpleWorks focuses on CRM automation. ClickUp brings tasks, docs, chat, and goals into one workspace so teams collaborate without tool sprawl.

SimpleWorks

  • CRM and BPM tools require separate workflows
  • Limited project management views and task relationships
  • Automation focused on service processes, not cross-functional work
  • Time tracking requires third-party integrations
  • Free tier not clearly defined; enterprise pricing reported as expensive

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations with Custom Fields and Formula Fields
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over SimpleWorks

ClickUp consolidates tasks, docs, goals, and automations so teams execute faster without juggling CRM, BPM, and project tools. Customize workflows, track time natively, and collaborate in real-time.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

SimpleWorks

Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types
Recurring tasks
Custom statuses and workflows
Native time tracking with reporting
Requires third-party integration (Rize)
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Requires Zoom integration
Screen recording (Clip)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Gen-AI Copilots for sales and service
100+ automation triggers and actions
BPM and workflow engine for service processes
Connected Search across apps
Customization & Flexibility
15+ Custom Field types
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Free tier not clearly defined; enterprise pricing reported as expensive
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