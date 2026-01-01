ClickUp
SimpleWorks
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types
Recurring tasks
Custom statuses and workflows
Native time tracking with reporting
Requires third-party integration (Rize)
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Requires Zoom integration
Screen recording (Clip)
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Gen-AI Copilots for sales and service
100+ automation triggers and actions
BPM and workflow engine for service processes
Connected Search across apps
15+ Custom Field types
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Free tier not clearly defined; enterprise pricing reported as expensive