The #1 Scribble Data Enrich Alternative

Scribble automates insurance workflows. ClickUp runs them.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, automations, and team collaboration so insurance teams execute policies, claims, and underwriting without switching tools.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Work together, not just automate together

ClickUp vs Scribble Data Enrich

Scribble's AI agents automate insurance workflows, but teams still need a workspace to collaborate, track progress, and manage execution.

Scribble Data Enrich

  • AI agents for underwriting, claims, and policy administration
  • Specialized document extraction and analysis for insurance
  • Integrates with existing policy admin and claims systems
  • Requires separate tools for team collaboration and task management
  • Enterprise pricing; no free tier for small teams

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, chat, and whiteboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automations with customizable workflows and statuses
  • Real-time collaboration with comments, proofing, and assigned feedback
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Table, Workload, and Dashboards
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Scribble?

Scribble automates insurance workflows with AI agents. ClickUp provides the workspace where teams collaborate, track progress, and manage execution across policies, claims, and underwriting.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Scribble Data Enrich

AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI meeting notes and transcription
Workflow automation
Insurance document extraction and analysis
AI-powered search across connected apps
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with custom statuses
Multiple view types
Task dependencies and relationships
Time tracking and timesheets
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative docs with real-time editing
Document proofing and annotations
Chat & Communication
Real-time team chat
Video meetings
Screen recording
Reporting & Visibility
Custom dashboards
Workload and capacity planning
Pricing & Plans
Free plan with unlimited users
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT