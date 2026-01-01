ClickUp
Scribble Data Enrich
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI meeting notes and transcription
Workflow automation
Insurance document extraction and analysis
AI-powered search across connected apps
Task management with custom statuses
Multiple view types
Task dependencies and relationships
Time tracking and timesheets
Collaborative docs with real-time editing
Document proofing and annotations
Real-time team chat
Video meetings
Screen recording
Custom dashboards
Workload and capacity planning
Free plan with unlimited users