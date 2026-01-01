The #1 ScreenSteps Alternative

ScreenSteps documents procedures. ClickUp executes them.

ClickUp unites step-by-step guides, task execution, and team collaboration so knowledge becomes action without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs ScreenSteps

ScreenSteps stores procedures in a separate library. ClickUp embeds guides directly into workflows so teams follow and complete work in one place.

ScreenSteps

  • Separate knowledge base disconnected from task execution
  • Limited task management; requires external PM tools
  • No native chat; relies on Slack or Teams integrations
  • Search limited to knowledge articles only
  • Paid plans required for advanced features like Sidekick

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, tasks, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Checklists, subtasks, and dependencies for step-by-step execution
  • Real-time Chat and comments for instant collaboration
  • Connected Search across all work and integrated apps
  • Free plan includes unlimited tasks, members, and Docs
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over ScreenSteps

ClickUp combines procedural documentation with task management, collaboration, and AI so teams capture knowledge and execute work in one platform.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

ScreenSteps

Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Interactive checklists and decision trees
AI-powered content creation and optimization
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Progress)
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
Assigned comments and action items
Screen Recording & Video
Screen recording with annotation (Clip)
Video meetings with no time limits (SyncUps)
Video hosting and embedding in guides
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Agents for workflow automation
Integrations
1,000+ native integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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