ClickUp
ScreenSteps
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Interactive checklists and decision trees
AI-powered content creation and optimization
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Progress)
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
Assigned comments and action items
Screen recording with annotation (Clip)
Video meetings with no time limits (SyncUps)
Video hosting and embedding in guides
AI writing assistant and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Agents for workflow automation
1,000+ native integrations
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members