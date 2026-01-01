The #1 Rolldog Alternative

Rolldog tracks deals. ClickUp ships them.

ClickUp unites CRM, project execution, and team collaboration so sales teams close deals faster without juggling separate tools for tracking, planning, and delivery.
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Close deals and deliver projects in one workspace

ClickUp vs Rolldog

Rolldog manages opportunities; ClickUp connects sales pipelines to project delivery so nothing falls through the cracks.

Rolldog

  • CRM features locked behind Professional and Enterprise tiers
  • Limited views for visualizing sales pipelines
  • No native docs or whiteboards for proposals and planning
  • Basic workflow automation on paid plans only
  • Storage and feature caps on Starter plan

ClickUp

  • Native CRM with Custom Fields for accounts, contacts, and opportunity tracking
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Table, and Workload for pipeline visibility
  • Built-in Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat for client collaboration
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual follow-ups
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Rolldog

ClickUp delivers CRM, project management, and collaboration in one platform so sales and delivery teams stay aligned from first contact to final delivery.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Rolldog

CRM & Sales Pipeline
Account management
Contact management
Opportunity tracking with Custom Fields
Pipeline forecasting
Lead management
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Native time tracking
Views & Visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Table view
Mind Map view
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing (annotate files)
SyncUps (video meetings)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
AI Notetaker
Connected Search
Workflow automations
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
CRM features on free tier
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