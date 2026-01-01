ClickUp
Rolldog
Account management
Contact management
Opportunity tracking with Custom Fields
Pipeline forecasting
Lead management
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Native time tracking
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Table view
Mind Map view
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing (annotate files)
SyncUps (video meetings)
AI writing assistant
AI Notetaker
Connected Search
Workflow automations
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Free Forever plan
CRM features on free tier