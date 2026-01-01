ClickUp
Omnifact
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
AI Agents for task execution
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload and capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Document Q&A with AI
Embed tasks and views in Docs
Real-time team Chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Custom Dashboards
Native time tracking with reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
Native integrations
Free Forever plan