The #1 Omnifact Alternative

Omnifact chats with AI. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching between AI chat and project tools.
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ClickUp vs Omnifact

Omnifact provides AI chat and document analysis. ClickUp connects AI to execution with tasks, workflows, and team collaboration.

Omnifact

  • AI chat interface for document Q&A
  • Multi-LLM access with usage credits
  • Knowledge base querying from uploaded files
  • No native task management or project workflows
  • Requires separate tools for execution and collaboration

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, goals, and chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Built-in time tracking with reporting
  • 100+ automations to eliminate busywork
  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, Confluence
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Omnifact

ClickUp connects AI assistance to real work with tasks, dependencies, automations, and team collaboration. Omnifact provides AI chat; ClickUp delivers execution.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Omnifact

AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
AI Agents for task execution
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload and capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Document Q&A with AI
Embed tasks and views in Docs
Chat & Communication
Real-time team Chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Native time tracking with reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
Integrations
Native integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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