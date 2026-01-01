ClickUp
Lark
Custom task statuses
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking
Time tracking reports
Timesheet approvals
Collaborative Docs
Docs connected to tasks
Wiki knowledge base
AI writing assistant
AI meeting transcription
Connected Search across apps
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Real-time Chat
Video conferencing
Screen recording
Workflow automations
Cross-app integrations
Goal tracking with task linking
Free plan with unlimited users