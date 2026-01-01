The #1 Lark Alternative

Lark connects tools. ClickUp replaces them.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking in one workspace so teams ship faster without switching tools or hitting paywalls.
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ClickUp vs Lark

Lark bundles communication tools but leaves project execution scattered. ClickUp brings planning, delivery, and collaboration together.

Lark

  • Communication-first platform with limited project management
  • No native time tracking or workload planning
  • Basic task views without Gantt or capacity planning
  • Free plan caps storage at 60MB and limits workflow executions
  • Automation runs capped at 2,000 per month on free tier

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 100+ automations to eliminate busywork
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Lark

ClickUp delivers end-to-end project management with tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking unified in one workspace. Lark focuses on communication but leaves execution fragmented.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Lark

Tasks & Project Management
Custom task statuses
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Time tracking reports
Timesheet approvals
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Docs connected to tasks
Wiki knowledge base
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistant
AI meeting transcription
Connected Search across apps
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Video conferencing
Screen recording
Automations
Workflow automations
Cross-app integrations
Goals & OKRs
Goal tracking with task linking
Pricing & Plans
Free plan with unlimited users
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