ClickUp
GotPhoto
Custom task statuses for shoot workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for repeat clients
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload)
15+ Custom Field types (Money, Progress, Formula, Phone, Email)
Formula Fields for automatic calculations
Table view for spreadsheet-style order management
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals for billing accuracy
Real-time Chat integrated with tasks
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Whiteboards for visual planning
Proofing for image and video feedback
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Workload view for team capacity planning
1,000+ integrations via Zapier and native connections
Zoom integration for client meetings
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible guest access for client collaboration