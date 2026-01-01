The #1 GotPhoto Alternative

GotPhoto organizes photos. ClickUp runs your business.

ClickUp unites client management, shoot scheduling, order tracking, and team collaboration in one workspace so photography studios eliminate tool sprawl and ship faster.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Run your photography business without the chaos

ClickUp vs GotPhoto

GotPhoto handles photo workflows. ClickUp manages your entire studio operation—clients, shoots, orders, fulfillment, and team collaboration—without switching tools.

GotPhoto

  • Photo-specific platform requires separate tools for project management
  • Built for school and sports photography workflows
  • Limited customization outside photo tagging and e-commerce
  • Additional fees for editing services and graphics software
  • Focused on photo delivery, not full business operations

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, and Dashboards in one workspace
  • Custom statuses and 15+ Field types track orders from shoot to delivery
  • Native time tracking with reporting for shoot hours and billing
  • 100+ automations trigger client reminders and fulfillment steps
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with GotPhoto?

ClickUp gives photography studios the flexibility to manage clients, shoots, orders, and team workflows in one customizable workspace. Track every detail from booking to delivery without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

GotPhoto

Tasks & Project Management
Custom task statuses for shoot workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for repeat clients
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload)
Custom Fields & Order Tracking
15+ Custom Field types (Money, Progress, Formula, Phone, Email)
Formula Fields for automatic calculations
Table view for spreadsheet-style order management
Time Tracking & Billing
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals for billing accuracy
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat integrated with tasks
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Whiteboards for visual planning
Proofing for image and video feedback
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
AI & Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
Goals & Reporting
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Workload view for team capacity planning
Integrations & Workflow
1,000+ integrations via Zapier and native connections
Zoom integration for client meetings
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible guest access for client collaboration
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