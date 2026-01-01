The #1 Got It AI Alternative

Got It AI answers questions. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and AI-powered search so teams execute faster without switching between chatbots and project tools.
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ClickUp vs Got It AI

Got It AI provides conversational answers. ClickUp connects knowledge to execution so teams ship work, not just responses.

Got It AI

  • Conversational AI chatbots for customer service automation
  • Knowledge base integration for accurate response generation
  • AutoRAG and TruthChecker for hallucination detection
  • Enterprise-ready architecture for large-scale deployments
  • Multi-industry support for finance and consumer technology

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Connected Search surfaces answers across ClickUp and connected apps
  • ClickUp AI summarizes tasks and Docs for fast context
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that Got It AI can't handle?

Got It AI delivers accurate chatbot responses. ClickUp connects AI-powered search to tasks, docs, goals, and automations so teams execute without tool-switching.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Got It AI

AI & Automation
AI-powered search across workspace and connected apps
AI task and Doc summarization
Conversational AI chatbots
Hallucination detection and correction
100+ automation triggers and actions
Tasks & Project Management
Unlimited tasks and members
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Knowledge base integration
Proofing for annotating images, videos, and PDFs
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with @mentions and assigned comments
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goals with task linking and automatic progress rollup
Workload view for team capacity planning
Integrations
Zoom integration for meetings from tasks
Slack, Microsoft Teams, GitHub, GitLab integrations
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