ClickUp
Got It AI
AI-powered search across workspace and connected apps
AI task and Doc summarization
Conversational AI chatbots
Hallucination detection and correction
100+ automation triggers and actions
Unlimited tasks and members
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Knowledge base integration
Proofing for annotating images, videos, and PDFs
Real-time Chat with @mentions and assigned comments
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goals with task linking and automatic progress rollup
Workload view for team capacity planning
Zoom integration for meetings from tasks
Slack, Microsoft Teams, GitHub, GitLab integrations