The #1 GlassHive Alternative

GlassHive tracks leads. ClickUp ships results.

ClickUp unites marketing campaigns, sales pipelines, client docs, and team collaboration so IT agencies execute faster without switching tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Built for agencies that ship, not just track

ClickUp vs GlassHive

GlassHive organizes collateral and tracks leads. ClickUp connects strategy to execution with tasks, docs, goals, and real-time collaboration.

GlassHive

  • Separate collateral library requires manual file distribution
  • Performance dashboards show metrics but don't connect to task execution
  • Marketing-to-sales handoff lacks integrated task workflows
  • Limited views for visualizing campaigns and client pipelines
  • MSP-specific CRM requires paid subscription for full features

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Custom Dashboards with real-time partner and team performance metrics
  • Goals link directly to tasks with automatic progress rollup
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table for campaign planning
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with GlassHive?

ClickUp consolidates marketing campaigns, sales pipelines, client collaboration, and team execution in one workspace. Automate handoffs, track progress in real time, and ship faster without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

GlassHive

Marketing & Campaign Management
Marketing campaign tracking with task dependencies
Email campaign analytics with task integration
15+ views for campaign planning (Timeline, Workload, Calendar, Board)
Lead & Sales Management
Lead qualification with automated task workflows
Sales pipeline with task dependencies and recurring follow-ups
Native CRM capabilities with Custom Fields
Document & Collateral Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing and task linking
File attachments in tasks and comments
Proofing for annotating images, videos, and PDFs
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards with real-time task data
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Workload view for team capacity planning
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat with task linking
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording
AI & Automation
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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