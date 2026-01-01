ClickUp
GlassHive
Marketing campaign tracking with task dependencies
Email campaign analytics with task integration
15+ views for campaign planning (Timeline, Workload, Calendar, Board)
Lead qualification with automated task workflows
Sales pipeline with task dependencies and recurring follow-ups
Native CRM capabilities with Custom Fields
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing and task linking
File attachments in tasks and comments
Proofing for annotating images, videos, and PDFs
Custom Dashboards with real-time task data
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Workload view for team capacity planning
Real-time Chat with task linking
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members