The #1 Foundation AI Alternative

Foundation AI sorts documents. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and automations so teams execute faster without switching between document processors and project tools.
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ClickUp vs Foundation AI

Foundation AI automates document routing. ClickUp automates entire workflows—from intake to delivery—in one workspace.

Foundation AI

  • Document processing only; requires separate PM tools
  • Automation limited to document routing and classification
  • No project views or task management
  • No time tracking capabilities
  • Expensive enterprise pricing with mandatory implementation

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automations for routing, assignments, and status updates
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table
  • Native time tracking with reporting
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Foundation AI

Foundation AI automates document intake. ClickUp automates end-to-end workflows with tasks, docs, automations, and AI—so teams execute faster without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Foundation AI

Document Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document templates
Attach files to tasks and comments
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with statuses and priorities
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Table)
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Automation & Workflows
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Progress, Money)
Automated task creation from forms
AI & Intelligence
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Assigned comments and action items
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Integrations
1,000+ app integrations
Robust API for custom integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Transparent pricing
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