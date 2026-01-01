ClickUp
Foundation AI
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document templates
Attach files to tasks and comments
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Task management with statuses and priorities
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Table)
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Progress, Money)
Automated task creation from forms
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Assigned comments and action items
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress tracking
1,000+ app integrations
Robust API for custom integrations
Free Forever plan
Transparent pricing