The #1 Fluffy Muffins Alternative

Fluffy Muffins teaches skills. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, goals, time tracking, and AI in one workspace so teams execute faster without switching between learning tools and productivity apps.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Turn learning into execution

ClickUp vs Fluffy Muffins

Fluffy Muffins focuses on skill-building. ClickUp connects goals to tasks so teams ship work, not just learn about it.

Fluffy Muffins

  • AI tutors for learning skills across domains
  • Productivity assistants for task guidance
  • Goal setting with milestone celebrations
  • Time management tools with AI recommendations
  • Task streamlining focused on individual workflows

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Goals link directly to tasks with automatic progress rollup
  • Built-in time tracking with reporting and Workload view
  • 100+ automations turn AI suggestions into executable workflows
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Board, and Mind Map
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What can you do with ClickUp that Fluffy Muffins can't match?

ClickUp connects strategy to execution with tasks, dependencies, time tracking, and 15+ views. Turn goals into shipped work with automations, native collaboration, and real-time visibility.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Fluffy Muffins

Task Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Recurring tasks
Custom task statuses
Views & Visualization
Timeline view (Gantt charts)
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
15+ specialized view types
Goals & Progress Tracking
Goals linked to tasks with auto-rollup
Multiple goal target types
Goal Folders for organization
Time Tracking
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Autopilot Agents for routine work
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Collaboration
Native Docs with real-time collaboration
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Customization
15+ Custom Field types
Formula Fields for calculations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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