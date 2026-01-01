ClickUp
Fluffy Muffins
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Recurring tasks
Custom task statuses
Timeline view (Gantt charts)
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
15+ specialized view types
Goals linked to tasks with auto-rollup
Multiple goal target types
Goal Folders for organization
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Autopilot Agents for routine work
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Native Docs with real-time collaboration
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
15+ Custom Field types
Formula Fields for calculations
Free Forever plan