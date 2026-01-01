ClickUp
eResource Scheduler
Workload view for capacity planning
Timeline (Gantt) view
Drag-and-drop scheduling
Custom Fields for skills and rates
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Nested subtasks
Native time tracking on tasks
Billable vs non-billable hours
Timesheet approvals
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings
Screen recording
Workflow automations
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
Number of view types
Custom Dashboards
Free Forever plan
Per-user licensing model