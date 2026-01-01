The #1 eResource Scheduler Alternative

eResource Scheduler schedules resources. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or hitting performance walls.
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ClickUp vs eResource Scheduler

eResource Scheduler focuses on resource allocation. ClickUp connects planning, execution, and collaboration in one workspace.

eResource Scheduler

  • Resource scheduling only; no task execution surfaces
  • Limited to Gantt-style scheduler view
  • Time tracking via separate timesheet module
  • Basic automated reminders; no workflow automations
  • $6.25 per resource per month minimum

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Built-in time tracking with billable hours reporting
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive tasks
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over eResource Scheduler

ClickUp delivers resource planning plus the tasks, docs, and collaboration tools teams need to execute. No performance lag, no tool sprawl, no per-seat paywalls.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

eResource Scheduler

Resource Scheduling & Planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Timeline (Gantt) view
Drag-and-drop scheduling
Custom Fields for skills and rates
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Nested subtasks
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking on tasks
Billable vs non-billable hours
Timesheet approvals
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings
Screen recording
AI & Automation
Workflow automations
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
Views & Visualization
Number of view types
Custom Dashboards
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Per-user licensing model
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ISO 27001
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GDPR
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HIPAA
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