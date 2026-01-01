The #1 Empsing Alternative

AI employees can't replace human teams. ClickUp empowers them.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and AI assistance so human teams collaborate faster without autonomous agents making decisions for them.
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Built for human collaboration

ClickUp vs Empsing

Empsing replaces people with AI employees. ClickUp enhances human teams with AI tools they control.

Empsing

  • 50+ pre-trained AI employee roles replace human workers
  • Autonomous AI agents make decisions and execute tasks
  • Multi-step action model runs workflows without human input
  • AI employees attend meetings and conduct voice calls
  • Focus on replacing people rather than enhancing collaboration

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 100+ automations you design and control
  • ClickUp AI assists writing, summarization, and search
  • Real humans collaborate with @mentions, comments, and SyncUps
  • Connected Search finds info across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose human collaboration over AI employees

ClickUp gives human teams the tools to work faster together. Empsing replaces them with autonomous agents. See how ClickUp's all-in-one workspace keeps humans in control.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Empsing

AI & Automation
AI assistance for writing and summarization
Autonomous AI agents that replace human workers
Human-controlled automations
Connected Search across apps
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps video meetings
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Integrations
Native integrations with 1,000+ apps
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT