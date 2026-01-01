ClickUp
Empsing
AI assistance for writing and summarization
Autonomous AI agents that replace human workers
Human-controlled automations
Connected Search across apps
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps video meetings
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Native integrations with 1,000+ apps
Free Forever plan