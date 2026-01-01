ClickUp
Eilla AI
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Custom statuses and workflows
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Collaborative docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Real-time chat
Assigned comments and action items
SyncUps (video meetings)
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Goal tracking with task linking
Automatic progress rollup from tasks
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free tier