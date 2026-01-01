The #1 Eilla AI Alternative

Eilla AI closes deals. ClickUp runs your business.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams execute strategy without switching tools or losing context.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Build better products together

ClickUp vs Eilla AI

Eilla AI specializes in M&A advisory. ClickUp powers end-to-end work management for teams of any size.

Eilla AI

  • Focused on M&A deal management and buyer discovery
  • Limited to acquisition workflows and advisory services
  • Success-based fee structure for deal completion
  • Specialized for SMB exit planning and sales processes
  • AI optimized for buyer matching and valuation

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, whiteboards, and chat in one workspace
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automation triggers to eliminate manual work
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
  • AI-powered Connected Search across all your tools
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

Why teams choose ClickUp over specialized tools

ClickUp delivers task management, docs, goals, and AI in one platform so teams collaborate without tool sprawl or context switching.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Eilla AI

Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Custom statuses and workflows
Views & Visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time chat
Assigned comments and action items
SyncUps (video meetings)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Goals & Strategy
Goal tracking with task linking
Automatic progress rollup from tasks
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free tier
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT