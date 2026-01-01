The #1 Droplet Alternative

Droplet builds forms. ClickUp builds momentum.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and automations so teams execute faster without juggling separate form builders and project tools.
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ClickUp vs Droplet

Stop piecing together form builders and project tools. ClickUp brings execution, collaboration, and visibility into one workspace.

Droplet

  • Form-centric tool requiring separate project management software
  • Limited views optimized for form submissions and approvals
  • Workflow automation focused on form routing and approvals
  • Collaboration limited to form comments and notifications
  • No native time tracking or resource management

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one platform
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations with visual builders and dynamic assignees
  • Real-time collaboration with @mentions and assigned comments
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over form-only tools

ClickUp delivers end-to-end project execution with tasks, docs, goals, and automations. Droplet focuses on form building and approval workflows.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Droplet

Form Management & Intake
Form builder with conditional logic
Electronic signatures
Address autocomplete with Google Maps
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Automations & Workflows
Automation triggers and actions
Dynamic assignees based on form data
AI & Intelligence
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Goals & Strategy
Goal tracking with task linking
Integrations
Google Sheets integration
Zoom integration
Pricing & Access
Free plan with unlimited members
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