ClickUp
Droplet
Form builder with conditional logic
Electronic signatures
Address autocomplete with Google Maps
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Automation triggers and actions
Dynamic assignees based on form data
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Goal tracking with task linking
Google Sheets integration
Zoom integration
Free plan with unlimited members