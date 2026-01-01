ClickUp
Docsvault
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Version control and document history
Proofing and annotations on images, videos, PDFs
Connected Search across docs and tasks
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
15+ view types (Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, Table)
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom Fields with 15+ types (Formula, Location, Progress)
AI writing assistant and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Real-time Chat with task linking
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Drive)
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members