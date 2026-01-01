The #1 Docsvault Alternative

Docsvault stores files. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching between document vaults and project tools.
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ClickUp vs Docsvault

Docsvault manages documents. ClickUp connects documents to the work that matters—tasks, timelines, and team collaboration.

Docsvault

  • Document vault separate from project execution
  • Time tracking requires third-party integrations
  • Workflow automation limited to document routing
  • User limits and storage caps on lower tiers
  • Primarily folder and list views for documents

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • 100+ automations for approvals and workflows
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free plan
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Docsvault

ClickUp connects documents to execution with tasks, timelines, and automations. Docsvault stores files; ClickUp moves work forward.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Docsvault

Document Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Version control and document history
Proofing and annotations on images, videos, PDFs
Connected Search across docs and tasks
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
15+ view types (Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, Table)
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Automations & Workflows
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom Fields with 15+ types (Formula, Location, Progress)
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistant and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with task linking
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Integrations
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Drive)
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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