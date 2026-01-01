ClickUp
Braineet Workflow
Portfolio dashboard with real-time visibility
Automated report generation
Project decision support with performance analytics
Stage-gate workflow management
Native time tracking with reporting
15+ view types for specialized perspectives
Limited view types focused on portfolio reporting
Task dependencies and relationships
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Internet dependency for syncing collections and team workspaces
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with rich editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Flexible guest permissions for external experts
Proofing for annotating images, videos, and PDFs
AI-powered Connected Search across apps
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
PowerBI and Google Data Studio integrations
15+ Custom Field types including Formula Fields
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Enterprise pricing with mandatory paid licenses