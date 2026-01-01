The #1 Braineet Workflow Alternative

Braineet tracks innovation. ClickUp ships it.

ClickUp unites stage-gate workflows, portfolio dashboards, and cross-team collaboration so innovation teams move from idea to execution without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs Braineet Workflow

Braineet manages innovation portfolios. ClickUp delivers the execution layer teams need to turn validated ideas into shipped products.

Braineet Workflow

  • Separate tools required for execution and collaboration
  • Limited view types focused on portfolio reporting
  • No native time tracking; relies on integrations
  • Internet dependency for syncing and team workspaces
  • Enterprise pricing with mandatory paid licenses

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table for stage-gate workflows
  • Native time tracking and Dashboards with 50+ widgets for portfolio visibility
  • Offline Mode keeps teams productive without internet
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with Braineet?

ClickUp combines innovation management with execution tools so teams validate ideas and ship products without switching platforms. Customizable workflows, real-time collaboration, and offline access keep distributed teams aligned.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Braineet Workflow

Portfolio Management
Portfolio dashboard with real-time visibility
Automated report generation
Project decision support with performance analytics
Project Management & Execution
Stage-gate workflow management
Native time tracking with reporting
15+ view types for specialized perspectives
Limited view types focused on portfolio reporting
Task dependencies and relationships
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Internet dependency for syncing collections and team workspaces
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with rich editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Flexible guest permissions for external experts
Proofing for annotating images, videos, and PDFs
AI & Automation
AI-powered Connected Search across apps
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Integrations & Customization
PowerBI and Google Data Studio integrations
15+ Custom Field types including Formula Fields
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Enterprise pricing with mandatory paid licenses
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