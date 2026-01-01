The #1 Apteco PeopleStage Alternative

Apteco automates campaigns. ClickUp unites your team.

ClickUp brings campaign planning, execution, and performance tracking into one workspace so marketing teams collaborate in real time without tool sprawl.
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ClickUp vs Apteco PeopleStage

Apteco excels at campaign automation but leaves teams juggling separate tools for planning, collaboration, and reporting.

Apteco PeopleStage

  • Campaign automation platform without unified task management
  • Requires separate tools for team collaboration and planning
  • Limited views focused on campaign workflows
  • No native time tracking or project management features
  • Pricing scales with database size and user count

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Calendar, Workload, and Table
  • 100+ automations with custom triggers and actions
  • Native time tracking and performance Dashboards
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Apteco PeopleStage

ClickUp consolidates campaign planning, team collaboration, and performance tracking so marketing teams execute faster without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Apteco PeopleStage

Campaign Management & Automation
Campaign workflow automation
Multi-channel campaign orchestration
Campaign templates
Real-time campaign triggers
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Native time tracking
Views & Visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Calendar view
Table view (spreadsheet-style)
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Offline Mode
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
AI-powered search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards
Multi-channel performance tracking
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan
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