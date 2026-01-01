ClickUp
Apteco PeopleStage
Campaign workflow automation
Multi-channel campaign orchestration
Campaign templates
Real-time campaign triggers
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Native time tracking
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Calendar view
Table view (spreadsheet-style)
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Offline Mode
AI writing assistant
AI-powered search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents
Custom Dashboards
Multi-channel performance tracking
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan