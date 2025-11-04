The #1 Attivio Alternative
ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Goals, and AI-powered Connected Search so teams find information and ship work without enterprise search infrastructure.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Trusted by the world’s leading businesses
Find information and finish work
Attivio indexes enterprise data but can't execute on it. ClickUp delivers search plus the collaboration tools to act on what you find.
Answers
ClickUp's Connected Search uses AI to search across ClickUp plus connected apps like Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, and Confluence from one interface. This eliminates app-switching and breaks down silos, delivering relevant results without maintaining separate search platforms or complex indexing infrastructure.
ClickUp provides AI-powered search, task management, Docs, Goals, and Dashboards in one platform—eliminating the need for separate search infrastructure. Connected Search finds information across your tech stack, while native collaboration tools keep work moving forward without specialized search administration.
ClickUp offers guided import flows for tasks, custom fields, and Docs from major platforms. The onboarding team provides migration support, template libraries, and training resources. Most teams start working productively within days, consolidating search, project management, and collaboration into one intuitive platform.
Yes, ClickUp's Free Forever plan includes unlimited tasks, unlimited members, collaborative Docs, Whiteboards, real-time Chat, and basic search—no credit card required. Teams can test core workflows and Connected Search capabilities before upgrading to paid plans for advanced features like Goals and Dashboards.
ClickUp AI provides writing assistance, task summarization, and AI Fields for automated data extraction. Connected Search queries across ClickUp and integrated apps simultaneously. AI Notetaker captures meeting insights, while Autopilot Agents automate repetitive workflows—delivering intelligence without complex platform administration.
ClickUp's Connected Search finds information across ClickUp, Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, Confluence, and other connected apps from one interface. Tasks in Multiple Lists enable matrix organization, while 15+ view types (Timeline, Workload, Table, Mind Map) provide specialized perspectives—unifying work without separate search tools.
Compare
ClickUp combines AI-powered search with task management, Docs, Goals, and Dashboards so teams find information and execute work without maintaining separate search infrastructure.
ClickUp
Attivio
Search & Discovery
Connected Search across apps
Semantic search with natural language
Cross-repository search
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types
Native time tracking
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Docs with nested pages
Link Docs to tasks
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance
AI task summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents
100+ automation triggers and actions
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps video meetings
Clip screen recording
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Workload view for capacity planning
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Flexible pricing for teams
ClickUp combines AI-powered search with tasks, Docs, Goals, and Dashboards so teams find information and execute without separate platforms.