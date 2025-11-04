The #1 Attivio Alternative

Attivio searches data. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Goals, and AI-powered Connected Search so teams find information and ship work without enterprise search infrastructure.

  Siemens Logo
  AT&T Logo
  American Airlines Logo
  Cartoon Network Logo
  Sephora Logo
  Paramount Logo
  Wayfair Logo
  Logitech Logo
  Chick-fil-a Logo
  Zillow Logo
  Datadog Logo
Find information and finish work

ClickUp vs Attivio

Attivio indexes enterprise data but can't execute on it. ClickUp delivers search plus the collaboration tools to act on what you find.

Attivio

  • Enterprise search platform requiring dedicated infrastructure
  • No native task management or project execution tools
  • Search-only solution; requires separate collaboration platforms
  • Complex implementation with specialized administration
  • Enterprise pricing with significant infrastructure costs

ClickUp

  • Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
  • Native tasks, Docs, Goals, and Dashboards in one workspace
  • AI writing assistance and task summarization built in
  • Real-time collaboration with Chat and Whiteboards
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members

Answers

FAQs

How does ClickUp's Connected Search compare to Attivio's cognitive search for finding information across tools?

ClickUp's Connected Search uses AI to search across ClickUp plus connected apps like Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, and Confluence from one interface. This eliminates app-switching and breaks down silos, delivering relevant results without maintaining separate search platforms or complex indexing infrastructure.

Can ClickUp replace Attivio for teams that need intelligent search without enterprise complexity?

ClickUp provides AI-powered search, task management, Docs, Goals, and Dashboards in one platform—eliminating the need for separate search infrastructure. Connected Search finds information across your tech stack, while native collaboration tools keep work moving forward without specialized search administration.

How easy is migrating from Attivio's search platform to ClickUp's all-in-one workspace?

ClickUp offers guided import flows for tasks, custom fields, and Docs from major platforms. The onboarding team provides migration support, template libraries, and training resources. Most teams start working productively within days, consolidating search, project management, and collaboration into one intuitive platform.

Does ClickUp offer a free plan for teams evaluating alternatives to enterprise search platforms?

Yes, ClickUp's Free Forever plan includes unlimited tasks, unlimited members, collaborative Docs, Whiteboards, real-time Chat, and basic search—no credit card required. Teams can test core workflows and Connected Search capabilities before upgrading to paid plans for advanced features like Goals and Dashboards.

How does ClickUp's AI help teams find and organize information without dedicated search infrastructure?

ClickUp AI provides writing assistance, task summarization, and AI Fields for automated data extraction. Connected Search queries across ClickUp and integrated apps simultaneously. AI Notetaker captures meeting insights, while Autopilot Agents automate repetitive workflows—delivering intelligence without complex platform administration.

Can ClickUp handle cross-functional work that requires finding information across multiple systems?

ClickUp's Connected Search finds information across ClickUp, Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, Confluence, and other connected apps from one interface. Tasks in Multiple Lists enable matrix organization, while 15+ view types (Timeline, Workload, Table, Mind Map) provide specialized perspectives—unifying work without separate search tools.

Compare

Why teams choose ClickUp over enterprise search platforms

ClickUp combines AI-powered search with task management, Docs, Goals, and Dashboards so teams find information and execute work without maintaining separate search infrastructure.

ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Attivio

Search & Discovery

Connected Search across apps

Semantic search with natural language

Cross-repository search

Tasks & Project Management

Task management with dependencies

15+ view types

Native time tracking

Tasks in Multiple Lists

Docs & Knowledge Management

Collaborative Docs

Docs with nested pages

Link Docs to tasks

AI & Automation

AI writing assistance

AI task summarization

AI Notetaker for meetings

Autopilot Agents

100+ automation triggers and actions

Chat & Communication

Real-time Chat

Whiteboards for visual collaboration

SyncUps video meetings

Clip screen recording

Reporting & Visibility

Custom Dashboards

Goals with task linking

Workload view for capacity planning

Pricing & Plans

Free Forever plan

Flexible pricing for teams

ClickUp

Search and ship work in one workspace.

ClickUp combines AI-powered search with tasks, Docs, Goals, and Dashboards so teams find information and execute without separate platforms.

