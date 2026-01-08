Client Services Delivery

Deliver more projects at higher margins with AI

A converged AI workspace gives delivery teams and agents full context to scale profitable projects and retain more clients.

AI Agents

Meet the 24/7 AI teammates for client projects

They're embedded across workflows to automate execution, reporting, and more – empowering delivery teams to scale profitability.

Analyzes requests and recommends the best-fit package for accurate scoping.

Simple Scoping Agent

Simple Scoping Agent
Convergence + AI

Deliver client projects 64% faster

End work sprawl with ClickUp's converged AI workspace. Consolidate your tools, teams, and data in one place.

Problem

Work sprawl is breaking your margin

Agents need context to work – but delivery teams face disconnected tools, constant firefighting, and unpredictable margins.

The old way:

❌ Juggling 12+ disconnected tools.
❌ Shrinking project margins.
❌ Unpredictable resource utilization.
❌ Unclear project status.
❌ Rising client churn.

Sprawl Image
Solution

Bring tools, teams, and AI together in ClickUp

Delivery teams and agents have full context with every work app they need, projects stay on track, and visibility is automatic.

The new way:

✅ One converged AI workspace.
✅ Maximized project margins.
✅ Real-time resource visibility.
✅ Automated project tracking.
✅ Improved client retention.

The new era of work

The AI-powered client delivery lifecycle

Deliver projects 64% faster with AI automation at every stage.

Intake
Launch projects faster. AI reviews new project requests, analyzes key details, and recommends the best-fit package.
Client Services - Scoping Custom Fields
Plan
Prevent overwork and scope creep. AI creates realistic timelines, assigns team members based on availability, and optimizes resource allocation.
Client Services - Brief
Deliver
Keep stakeholders aligned. AI drafts project updates and helps respond to client questions with centralized communication in chat.
Client Services - Project updates
Track
Real-time dashboards and custom views show project health, time tracking, and team capacity at a glance. Monitor delivery milestones and surface blockers before they impact clients.
Client Services - Delivery Dashboard
Report
Centralized project budgets for instant margin visibility. Share progress with clients and auto-generate leadership updates without manual work.
Client Services - AI Card Summary

Unlock real value when client teams work with AI

64% faster delivery

Of client projects.

5+ tools

In one AI workspace.

30% increased

Organizational growth.

Converge Teams

Bring your service delivery org together

Break down silos with every delivery team aligned in one workspace.

PMO Ops Project Teams Image

Operations & PMO

Gain portfolio-wide visibility and optimize resource allocation across all client engagements.

Client Services Delivery - Creative Operations (REUSE)

Creative Operations

Centralize creative requests and reviews to accelerate production and maintain brand consistency.

Strategic Initiatives - Teams Card

Strategic Initiatives

Keep strategic initiatives on track with company-wide visibility and AI-powered resource planning.

Integrations

Bring your knowledge and data together

Connect everything so AI has full context, and client teams can find what they need in seconds.

Slack
Chrome
GitHub
Microsoft Teams
HubSpot
OneDrive
Outlook
CloudApp
Todoist
Trello
Asana
Giphy
Tableau
Discord
Miro
Calendly
Bugsnag
Twilio
LambdaTest
Time Doctor
TimeCamp
TMetric
Timely
Front
Zendesk
Box
Intercom
Google Hangouts Chat
Sunsama
Salesforce
Sleekplan
Slab
PractiTest
ProBackup
Savemyleads
Memtime
Marker.io
n8n
Monitask
Merge
Pably
HelpScout
Integrately
GoogleForms
Hubstaff
AirTable
RingCentral
Station
EasyInsight
GoogleSheets
Evernote
Protractor
Shift
Canny
Support Bee
Unito
Make
Grammarly
Jira
Monday.com
WebWork
Zohoflow
Typeform
Userback
Basecamp
Wrike
Confluence
Clockify
SSO
Jotform
PomoDone
Timeneye
DueFocus
Sentry
Bitbucket
Zoom
Loom
Google Calendar
Figma
GitLab
Webhooks
Everhour
Toggl
Real teams. Unreal results.

Same team, better margins, faster delivery

Digitalli Alpha

"The ability to centralize our processes has not only improved efficiency but has also allowed our teams to focus on delivering high-quality work rather than constantly searching for updates."

-Louis-Jean de Sedouy, Chief Operating Officer

Trinetix Alpha

"We needed a central platform for work that could also improve collaboration with our development team, so we could execute on client projects seamlessly."

-Kateryna Sipakova, Portfolio Manager

Resources

Master AI-powered client services delivery

Tap into best-practice playbooks, expert guides, and AI guidance to accelerate quality client projects.

Client Service Delivery in the Age of AI Thumb

Client Service Delivery in the Age of AI Playbook

Five-stage playbook to automate intake, planning, delivery, and reporting with AI agents that accelerate projects by 64%.

Client Service Delivery Convergence

Proven Frameworks for AI-Driven Client Services Delivery

Complete framework covering the delivery lifecycle, performance metrics, best practices, and ready-to-use templates with real industry examples.

CLient Services Delivery

How Agencies Can Standardize Reporting for Clients

Six-step process to automate client reporting with dashboards, AI summaries, data mapping, and QA checklists that scale.

ClickUp

Ready to scale profitability with ClickUp AI?

Execute faster and protect margins. Try AI-powered Client Services Delivery today!

