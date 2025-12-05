Campaign Execution

Unlock more campaign revenue with AI

A converged AI workspace gives marketers and agents full context to execute more winning campaigns in less time.

4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
Trusted by the best
AI Agents

Meet the 24/7 AI teammates for campaigns

Embedded across workflows to automate execution and reporting – so you can focus on strategy.

Turns conversations into complete execution plans with realistic timelines, assigned owners, and organized tasks.

Campaign Brief Builder

Campaign Brief Builder
Convergence + AI

Launch campaigns 40% faster

End work sprawl with ClickUp's converged AI workspace. Consolidate your tools, teams, and data in one place.

Problem

Work sprawl is slowing your campaign output

Agents need context to work – but marketers face disconnected tools, endless handoffs, and zero visibility.

The old way:

❌ Missed revenue.
❌ Inefficient workflows.
❌ Delays and bottlenecks.
❌ AI without work context.
❌ Juggling 12+ tools every day.

Sprawl Image
Solution

Bring tools, teams, and AI together in ClickUp

Marketers and agents have full context with every work app they need, teams are always aligned, and visibility is automatic.

The new way:

✅ Maximized ROI.
✅ Agentic workflows.
✅ Real-time execution.
✅ AI with full work context.
✅ One converged AI workspace.

The new era of work

The AI-powered campaign lifecycle

Launch campaigns 40% faster with AI automation at every stage.

Plan
Turn conversations into actionable plans in minutes. AI organizes all the tasks, assigns team members based on availability, and sets realistic timelines.
1- Plan Campaign Execution
Manage
Keep campaigns on track across teams. AI automates request tracking, progress updates, and cross-team coordination.
2 - Campaign Execution (Agent Summary)
Create
Draft and get approvals faster. AI assists with writing, routes content to reviewers, and centralizes all feedback in one place.
3 - Campaign Execution - Agent Email Copy
Track
Get complete visibility into live campaign status. Real-time dashboards and custom views keep stakeholders aligned without the meetings.
4 - Campaign Execution - Dashboard
Report
Close projects with automated insights. No spreadsheets. No manual work. Access instant insights about what's driving results.
5 - Campaign Execution - Exec Summary

Unlock real value when marketers and AI team up

40% faster

Campaign launches.

5+ tools

In one AI workspace.

2x efficiency

For campaign operations.

Converge Teams

Bring your marketing org together

Break down silos with every marketing team aligned in one workspace.

Content Production

content - blog draft

Streamline content calendars, briefs, reviews, and create impactful content.

Event Activation

Event activation

Coordinate complex campaigns from concept to post-event follow-up.

Creative Operations

creative operations

Manage creative requests, asset production, and brand consistency.

Integrations

Bring your knowledge and data together

Connect everything so AI has full context and marketers can find what they need in seconds.

Slack
Chrome
GitHub
Microsoft Teams
HubSpot
OneDrive
Outlook
CloudApp
Todoist
Trello
Asana
Giphy
Tableau
Discord
Miro
Calendly
Bugsnag
Twilio
LambdaTest
Time Doctor
TimeCamp
TMetric
Timely
Front
Zendesk
Box
Intercom
Google Hangouts Chat
Sunsama
Salesforce
Sleekplan
Slab
PractiTest
ProBackup
Savemyleads
Memtime
Marker.io
n8n
Monitask
Merge
Pably
HelpScout
Integrately
GoogleForms
Hubstaff
AirTable
RingCentral
Station
EasyInsight
GoogleSheets
Evernote
Protractor
Shift
Canny
Support Bee
Unito
Make
Grammarly
Jira
Monday.com
WebWork
Zohoflow
Typeform
Userback
Basecamp
Wrike
Confluence
Clockify
SSO
Jotform
PomoDone
Timeneye
DueFocus
Sentry
Bitbucket
Zoom
Loom
Google Calendar
Figma
GitLab
Webhooks
Everhour
Toggl
Slack
Chrome
GitHub
Microsoft Teams
HubSpot
OneDrive
Outlook
CloudApp
Todoist
Trello
Asana
Giphy
Tableau
Discord
Miro
Calendly
Bugsnag
Twilio
LambdaTest
Time Doctor
TimeCamp
TMetric
Timely
Front
Zendesk
Box
Intercom
Google Hangouts Chat
Sunsama
Salesforce
Sleekplan
Slab
PractiTest
ProBackup
Savemyleads
Memtime
Marker.io
n8n
Monitask
Merge
Pably
HelpScout
Integrately
GoogleForms
Hubstaff
AirTable
RingCentral
Station
EasyInsight
GoogleSheets
Evernote
Protractor
Shift
Canny
Support Bee
Unito
Make
Grammarly
Jira
Monday.com
WebWork
Zohoflow
Typeform
Userback
Basecamp
Wrike
Confluence
Clockify
SSO
Jotform
PomoDone
Timeneye
DueFocus
Sentry
Bitbucket
Zoom
Loom
Google Calendar
Figma
GitLab
Webhooks
Everhour
Toggl
Slack
Chrome
GitHub
Microsoft Teams
HubSpot
OneDrive
Outlook
CloudApp
Todoist
Trello
Asana
Giphy
Tableau
Discord
Miro
Calendly
Bugsnag
Twilio
LambdaTest
Time Doctor
TimeCamp
TMetric
Timely
Front
Zendesk
Box
Intercom
Google Hangouts Chat
Sunsama
Salesforce
Sleekplan
Slab
PractiTest
ProBackup
Savemyleads
Memtime
Marker.io
n8n
Monitask
Merge
Pably
HelpScout
Integrately
GoogleForms
Hubstaff
AirTable
RingCentral
Station
EasyInsight
GoogleSheets
Evernote
Protractor
Shift
Canny
Support Bee
Unito
Make
Grammarly
Jira
Monday.com
WebWork
Zohoflow
Typeform
Userback
Basecamp
Wrike
Confluence
Clockify
SSO
Jotform
PomoDone
Timeneye
DueFocus
Sentry
Bitbucket
Zoom
Loom
Google Calendar
Figma
GitLab
Webhooks
Everhour
Toggl
ClickUp Logo
Slack
Chrome
GitHub
Microsoft Teams
HubSpot
OneDrive
Outlook
CloudApp
Todoist
Trello
Asana
Giphy
Tableau
Discord
Miro
Calendly
Bugsnag
Twilio
LambdaTest
Time Doctor
TimeCamp
TMetric
Timely
Front
Zendesk
Box
Intercom
Google Hangouts Chat
Sunsama
Salesforce
Sleekplan
Slab
PractiTest
ProBackup
Savemyleads
Memtime
Marker.io
n8n
Monitask
Merge
Pably
HelpScout
Integrately
GoogleForms
Hubstaff
AirTable
RingCentral
Station
EasyInsight
GoogleSheets
Evernote
Protractor
Shift
Canny
Support Bee
Unito
Make
Grammarly
Jira
Monday.com
WebWork
Zohoflow
Typeform
Userback
Basecamp
Wrike
Confluence
Clockify
SSO
Jotform
PomoDone
Timeneye
DueFocus
Sentry
Bitbucket
Zoom
Loom
Google Calendar
Figma
GitLab
Webhooks
Everhour
Toggl
Slack
Chrome
GitHub
Microsoft Teams
HubSpot
OneDrive
Outlook
CloudApp
Todoist
Trello
Asana
Giphy
Tableau
Discord
Miro
Calendly
Bugsnag
Twilio
LambdaTest
Time Doctor
TimeCamp
TMetric
Timely
Front
Zendesk
Box
Intercom
Google Hangouts Chat
Sunsama
Salesforce
Sleekplan
Slab
PractiTest
ProBackup
Savemyleads
Memtime
Marker.io
n8n
Monitask
Merge
Pably
HelpScout
Integrately
GoogleForms
Hubstaff
AirTable
RingCentral
Station
EasyInsight
GoogleSheets
Evernote
Protractor
Shift
Canny
Support Bee
Unito
Make
Grammarly
Jira
Monday.com
WebWork
Zohoflow
Typeform
Userback
Basecamp
Wrike
Confluence
Clockify
SSO
Jotform
PomoDone
Timeneye
DueFocus
Sentry
Bitbucket
Zoom
Loom
Google Calendar
Figma
GitLab
Webhooks
Everhour
Toggl
Slack
Chrome
GitHub
Microsoft Teams
HubSpot
OneDrive
Outlook
CloudApp
Todoist
Trello
Asana
Giphy
Tableau
Discord
Miro
Calendly
Bugsnag
Twilio
LambdaTest
Time Doctor
TimeCamp
TMetric
Timely
Front
Zendesk
Box
Intercom
Google Hangouts Chat
Sunsama
Salesforce
Sleekplan
Slab
PractiTest
ProBackup
Savemyleads
Memtime
Marker.io
n8n
Monitask
Merge
Pably
HelpScout
Integrately
GoogleForms
Hubstaff
AirTable
RingCentral
Station
EasyInsight
GoogleSheets
Evernote
Protractor
Shift
Canny
Support Bee
Unito
Make
Grammarly
Jira
Monday.com
WebWork
Zohoflow
Typeform
Userback
Basecamp
Wrike
Confluence
Clockify
SSO
Jotform
PomoDone
Timeneye
DueFocus
Sentry
Bitbucket
Zoom
Loom
Google Calendar
Figma
GitLab
Webhooks
Everhour
Toggl
Real teams. Unreal results.

AI-powered marketers deliver real results

cartoon-network

"We can act really, really fast because there’s one source of truth that has all the details we need."

-Sarah Lively, Sr. Director Social Media

finastra

"ClickUp is our one place for all GTM plans. It's enabling us to automate processes for faster results and efficient execution."

-Joerg Klueckmann, VP Marketing

Resources

Master AI-powered campaign execution

Tap into best-practice playbooks, expert guides, and AI guidance to launch more winning campaigns faster.

Campaign Execution in the age of AI

Campaign execution thumb

Five-phase guide to eliminate status meetings and centralize campaign assets – moving from reactive management to strategic execution with AI automation.

How to Execute Marketing Campaigns with AI

campaign execution with AI

Five-step framework to automate campaign planning, content creation, and optimization – eliminating manual work and saving 12+ hours per week.

How to centralize your campaign execution

Centralize-your-campaign-execution-1920x1440-2

ClickUp's Head of Integrated Marketing shares how consolidating 12+ tools eliminated status meetings and freed teams to focus on strategy instead of admin work.

ClickUp

Ready to increase ROI with ClickUp AI?

Plan faster, execute more, and maximize ROI. Try AI-powered Campaign Execution today!

AccentAccentAccentAccentAccent
whiteboards cta
ClickUp
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001 Logo
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT